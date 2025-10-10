An Original Recipe Change Saved This Popular Pizza Chain

Pizza chains spend considerable effort trying to differentiate themselves from competitors, which is why most people have their own specific go-to fast-food pizza joint. Papa John's follows a strategy of amplifying its use of fresh, all-natural ingredients. While there are reasons to avoid Pizza Hut, the chain is known for its stuffed crust. And Domino's, for most people, is known for its speedy delivery. Want a pie quickly? Order Domino's. However, the delivery-focused chain was never really known for serving up the best pizza. In fact, for years, Domino's pizza was considered objectively bad, with phrases like "cardboard" and "bland" used to describe elements of the Domino's pie. Unsurprisingly, the chain wasn't doing too well around 2009, and flagging revenue and poor customer feedback made the company embark on a complete brand and recipe overhaul from the ground up.

What followed was one of the restaurant industry's most dramatic turnarounds, not just in terms of menu offerings, but also in how well the changes were received. Domino's first location opened in 1960, and in the leadup to its 50th anniversary in 2010, the restaurant basically went back to the drawing board and redesigned its pizza. In a press release in late 2009, the company outlined how it had put multiple pizza sauces, cheeses, and crust seasonings through countless trials to come up with its new and improved pizza. What's more, Domino's even owned up, through a daring marketing campaign, to having offered underwhelming pizza that let customers down. It asked for another chance, and the public responded positively.