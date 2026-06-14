What Is The Best-Selling Pizza Chain In America?
The competition among fast food pizza chains in the United States is fierce, with many contenders in the race. However, only one can come out on top, and in the case of slinging the most 'za, the winner is clear: Domino's. In fact, the Michigan-based brand isn't just the best-selling pizza chain in America, but one of the biggest annual moneymakers in fast food, period. And the success doesn't stop there: Domino's also takes the No. 1 spot among its peers globally in sales revenue, generally speaking (via QSR).
There's just no doubt about it: The people sure do love their Domino's, and the numbers prove it. In 2024, the pizza chain reported $9.5 billion in revenue. This outdid big names like Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and Little Caesars. And in the 2025 fiscal year, Domino's soared even higher, with the chain's U.S. locations raking in nearly $10 billion dollars.
Why Domino's is dominating over the rest
So why is Domino's such a powerhouse in the fast food pizza industry? There are a few possible reasons. For starters, Domino's doesn't shy away from innovation both in its kitchens and in its advertising, like when the brand revamped its core pizza recipe to great acclaim, or when it changed its color scheme in 2025. Then there are the company's ever-convenient ordering systems. In 2008, Domino's launched the Domino's Tracker across the United States. This status bar lets people check the status of their pizza, providing updates about when it was being prepped, baked, boxed up, and, eventually, out for delivery.
In late March 2026, Domino's upgraded the system with AI to offer more accurate timing and more detail. And of course, you can get Domino's pizza delivered no matter where you are by simply dropping a pin in the chain's app when you place your order, via a system known as "Domino's Pinpoint Delivery." This innovative update came in 2023 in an effort to make pizza delivery even more convenient for customers. The chain continues to develop its mobile and online ordering, and customers clearly are into it, as evidenced by ever-growing sales.