What Is The Best-Selling Pizza Chain In America?

The competition among fast food pizza chains in the United States is fierce, with many contenders in the race. However, only one can come out on top, and in the case of slinging the most 'za, the winner is clear: Domino's. In fact, the Michigan-based brand isn't just the best-selling pizza chain in America, but one of the biggest annual moneymakers in fast food, period. And the success doesn't stop there: Domino's also takes the No. 1 spot among its peers globally in sales revenue, generally speaking (via QSR).

There's just no doubt about it: The people sure do love their Domino's, and the numbers prove it. In 2024, the pizza chain reported $9.5 billion in revenue. This outdid big names like Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and Little Caesars. And in the 2025 fiscal year, Domino's soared even higher, with the chain's U.S. locations raking in nearly $10 billion dollars.