Why Domino's Pizza Changed Its Classic Colors

Domino's, the largest pizza company in the world with a six-decade history, has gone and changed its classic colors as part of a rebrand, the first in 13 years. Since 1969, when it introduced its second logo, Domino's has used a red, white, and blue color scheme for its branding. While those colors remain, the red and blue are now much more vibrant. A Domino's press release describes them as "hotter, more delicious colors." The reason has everything to do with a changing world that spends more and more time on social media.

The company says the new brighter hues are meant to evoke the heat of a freshly baked pizza. But, it has admitted the rebrand, including the bolder colors, are really about capturing the shortened attention spans of younger consumers as they scroll through TikTok, Instagram, and other sites. The chain is using the new, brighter colors on everything from employee uniforms to its pizza boxes, along with some other changes. But, in today's heated environment, company rebrands can quickly go wrong — as was the case when Cracker Barrel tried to jettison its mascot Uncle Herschel from its logo, causing an uproar that had the company backtracking on the changes.