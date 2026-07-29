10 Best Beers To Sip On At Your Summer Cookout

Summertime is arguably the best season of the year for anyone who likes to get outdoors and soak up some sunshine. When you have a tasty beer in hand and food cooking on the grill or in a smoker, the fun and shenanigans only get better. With so many different brews on the market, though, honing in on the best beers to sip on at your summer cookouts can be challenging. Sure, working your way through the countless options available could be a fun adventure, but why waste your time with subpar picks when warmer days are rapidly fleeting? Instead, your friends will thank you if you already have the beer selection dialed in. While there is a nearly endless list of quality picks, some beers are much better suited to summertime cookout enjoyment than others. After all, what beer you pair with your grilled foods matters.

As a bartender for 10 years, a server for another 10, and a lover of tasty brews in general, I've spent lots of time exploring the wonderful world of beer. I used this experience to compile a list of beers perfect for cookouts this summer. To make sure I didn't miss out on anything exciting, I also checked in with several of my self-proclaimed beer nerd friends, and they wholeheartedly approve of these brews as well.