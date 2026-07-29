10 Best Beers To Sip On At Your Summer Cookout
Summertime is arguably the best season of the year for anyone who likes to get outdoors and soak up some sunshine. When you have a tasty beer in hand and food cooking on the grill or in a smoker, the fun and shenanigans only get better. With so many different brews on the market, though, honing in on the best beers to sip on at your summer cookouts can be challenging. Sure, working your way through the countless options available could be a fun adventure, but why waste your time with subpar picks when warmer days are rapidly fleeting? Instead, your friends will thank you if you already have the beer selection dialed in. While there is a nearly endless list of quality picks, some beers are much better suited to summertime cookout enjoyment than others. After all, what beer you pair with your grilled foods matters.
As a bartender for 10 years, a server for another 10, and a lover of tasty brews in general, I've spent lots of time exploring the wonderful world of beer. I used this experience to compile a list of beers perfect for cookouts this summer. To make sure I didn't miss out on anything exciting, I also checked in with several of my self-proclaimed beer nerd friends, and they wholeheartedly approve of these brews as well.
1. Best budget beer for filling the cooler: Hamm's
Smaller craft brews are great and all — no arguments from me on that — but sometimes you just want to fill up the cooler with a budget option. When that time arises, Hamm's Beer has your back. Unlike so many other cheap beers on the market, it has a whole lot more going for it than a low price tag. It certainly tastes significantly better than them, too.
Hamm's Beer was first brewed in 1865, and its long-standing success is further proof that it makes a good pick. That aside, it comes to us from Minnesota and is made using what the brand calls "the purest waters," and you know what? It makes a world of difference. Each sip is crisp, refreshing, and everything a cheap, easy-drinking beer should be. It also has a low ABV of 4.7%, so it's easily crushable. Plus, a case of 24 cans (12-ounces each) costs only about $16, making it perfect for stocking your cooler without breaking the bank. Seriously, Hamm's proves that budget beer doesn't have to taste like a watered-down version of a quality pick. In fact, it earned third place in Chowhound's ranking of 22 cheap beers.
2. Best beer for grilled burgers and hot dogs: Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale
Nothing says summer cookout like perfectly grilled burgers and hot dogs, so knowing the best beer to pair with them will serve you well. For me, the obvious pick is Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale. Not only is it a high-quality craft brew from a reputable Chicago brewery, but it has a bold flavor that holds up to the flame-broiled goodness of burgers and hot dogs.
As a pale ale, Daisy Cutter delivers a dry, slightly hoppy flavor that won't fade into the background when paired with grilled favorites. It also has delicious notes of citrus, pine, and tropical fruits, such as mango and papaya, which add zesty sweetness that tones down the robust taste of burgers and dogs. In addition, Daisy Cutter is bone-dry, so it won't overpower your palate. Instead, it leaves plenty of room for all the yummy flavors of both the beer and meat to complement each other like pros. Oh yeah, it also provides yummy biscuit notes, which, obviously, accentuate the buns you put your grilled dogs and burgers on.
You can score a six-pack of Daisy Cutter in 12-ounce cans for about $11 at Total Wine (or about $19 for a 12-pack), making it an affordable craft brew for sure. Plus, its slightly higher 5.2% ABV ensures you get a bit more bang for your buck than a lighter option. Score.
3. Best beer to pair with smoked food: New Belgium 1554 Enlightened Dark Ale
Smoked foods pack a serious punch in the flavor department. With this in mind, you need a robust beer to drink along with them. Otherwise, they will simply get lost in the mix. Not New Belgium 1554 Enlightened Dark Ale, though. It's got everything you need to not only accentuate the delicious flavors of smoked foods but also to provide a complex flavor that draws you in just as easily as the fare itself.
At first glance, New Belgium 1554 Enlightened Dark Ale looks like a heavy beer, which typically isn't ideal for summertime imbibing. However, don't let the darker color fool you. When it hits your palate, it comes across quite light and bright overall. It also has a pleasing drying effect, accentuated by a hint of licorice and a subtle chocolate finish. All of these traits combined give smoked foods, like wings and ribs, some depth. The higher 6% ABV isn't anything to scoff at, either.
As someone who calls Colorado home, I may be a bit partial to New Belgium, so one of its beers just had to make my list. Even so, the brewery's quality and reputation speak for themselves. So, the next time you fire up the smoker, make sure to grab a six-pack of New Belgium 1554 Enlightened Dark Ale to go along with your meal. At Total Wine, it should only cost you about $12.
4. Best beer for grilled seafood: Lawson's Finest Liquids Scrag Mountain Pils
There are many types of seafood that shine on the grill, like fish with a higher fat content, but what kind of beer should you pair with proteins that come from the sea? Well, pilsners make an outstanding choice, and the best one for the job is Lawson's Finest Liquids Scrag Mountain Oils from Waitsfield, Vermont. A tribute to the water aquifer beneath the peak it was named after, it's got everything you need to enhance grilled seafood without monopolizing your palate.
Lawson's Finest Liquids Scrag Mountain Pils' inherent crispness and carbonation effectively cut through the rich fat that comes with many types of seafood. As a result, it presents nice notes of yeast and hops while simultaneously cleansing your palate. In addition, the slightly hoppy undertones add flavor without overpowering the subtle tasting notes of flaky fish, shrimp, and more. Instead, you get a perfect mash-up of elements that work together to form a cohesive tasting experience. Like the other recommendations on our list, Scrag Mountain Pils is reasonably priced — you can get a four-pack of 16-ounce cans for about $14 at Total Wine. Also, if you ever find yourself within striking distance of the taproom, I urge you to visit. The location is gorgeous, and all of the beers on the menu are top-notch.
5. Best beer to pair with grilled steaks: Alaskan Brewing Co. Amber Alt-Style Ale
There are several tips for making better grilled steaks, like seasoning properly and choosing your propane wisely, but pairing them with the ideal beer is the proverbial icing on the cake. However, steak packs a punch in terms of robust flavors and textures, so it's easy for many types of beer to simply fall by the wayside when enjoyed with the protein. That's why you'd be wise to skip lighter beers and reach for something with a bit more oomph, like Alaskan Brewing Co. Amber Alt-Style Ale. Rich, malty, and balanced with a 5.3% ABV, it is just what your grilled steaks have been missing. A bit darker and heavier than what people typically envision when contemplating summer beers, it remains light on the tongue and crushable overall.
Unlike a typical amber ale, Alaskan Brewing Co.'s alt-style amber is different. Translation: It ferments at colder temperatures for longer. Details aside, this method yields an ultra-smooth, balanced beer with a bit of hop character that complements the rich flavor and chew of grilled steak while elevating it. You can purchase a six-pack of Alaskan Amber bottles for about $11 or a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans for about $18. So, even if you're splurging on a premium cut of steak, you don't have to overpay to pull off the perfect beer pairing.
6. Best unique beer to wow your friends with: Crooked Stave Sour Rosé
Sour beers can be quite polarizing. Even so, they are unique enough to wow just about anyone, regardless of whether or not they have developed a penchant for the style of brew. I mean, how could a mouthful of puckering flavor not make you feel something? Either way, if you want to impress your friends with a super creative, unique brew at your next cookout, my top recommendation is Crooked Stave Sour Rosé. And yes, it's another Colorado brewery, something you know I'm partial to, but give this beer a try, and you won't care where my loyalty lies.
Crooked Stave Sour Rosé is a sour beer at heart. However, it is also oak-aged with raspberries and blueberries, resulting in a delicious, progressive flavor that will keep you coming back for more. It's almost as if every sip gives you something different and, somehow, more exciting. In addition, sours like this make a show-stopping pick for summer because at 4% ABV, they remain light while still bringing boatloads of flavor to your palate. Admittedly, it will easily overpower many grilled foods, but think of this like a pre- or post-game pick, and it'll fit into your next cookout like a dream. Plus, a six-pack of 12-ounce cans only costs about $12 at Total Wine, so you can impress your friends without having to go overboard on price. That's always a win in my book.
7. Best beer to pair with spicy foods: Allagash White Belgian-Style Wheat
Oh, Allagash Brewing Company. A reputable company by any standards — and one I hold near and dear to my heart — it produces quite a few tasty brews in Maine. However, its most iconic is its White Belgian-Style Wheat. It is the most-awarded Belgian-style wheat beer in the world, and guess what? It just so happens to be perfect for pairing with spicy grilled foods in the summertime. In fact, wheat brews are one of the styles of beer known for their ability to complement spicy foods, and Allagash's is by far one of the best around.
Allagash White Belgian-Style Wheat Beer is hazy yet light and refreshing. Made with a proprietary blend of coriander and Curaçao orange peel, it boasts a 5.2% ABV with a delicious citrus taste, a hint of deep spice, and a big mouthfeel, all things that cut through grilled spicy foods in expert fashion. It won't eliminate the heat, but it does tone it down enough that people with a sensitive palate can enjoy them a bit more. The citrus in the recipe also brightens spicy grilled foods like no other. So you know, you can get a six-pack of 12-ounce cans for about $13 or a 12-pack for about $22. They come in bottles as well, but considering we are thinking about outdoor cookouts, cans reign supreme.
8. Best light beer for sipping by the pool: Wiseacre Tiny Bomb American Pilsner
When you find yourself craving a tasty brew while lounging by the pool, or any body of water for that matter, look no further than Wiseacre Tiny Bomb American Pilsner. A craft brew from Tennessee, it is made using water from Artesian wells in Memphis and infused with local wildflower honey. The result is a crisp, light beer with a mild clover aroma and a hint of sweetness that lingers on the palate, making it perfect for cooling you off on a hot summer day. Admittedly, I've used it for that exact purpose several times, and it hasn't let me down yet.
A craft light beer bartenders approve of, Wiseacre Tiny Bomb American Pilsner has a low ABV of 4.5%, so it won't bowl you over with alcohol. When you are spending a long day in the sun, as is often the case with poolside cookouts, the lower ABV won't leave you reeling. In addition, a six-pack of 12-ounce cans only costs about $10 at places like Total Wine. Compared to many other craft brews, that's far from a bad price.
9. Best beer for grilled vegetarian fare: Ska Brewing Mexican Logger Mexican-Style Lager
Circling back to a Colorado brewery one more time, you find the ideal beer to pair with grilled vegetarian food: Ska Brewing's Mexican Logger. A Mexican-style lager, as the cheeky name suggests, it is nothing if not crisp, light, and refreshing. As a result, it adds flavor to grilled plant-based dishes while still letting them do the heavy lifting. The carbonation also elevates heavier grilled elements while adding brighter notes, so it won't get overshadowed, either. In addition, it'll go with any grilled vegetarian food you can think of: falafel, asparagus, bell peppers, corn on the cob, potatoes (sweet or otherwise), or veggie burgers.
You can also squeeze a wedge of lime into a Ska Brewing Mexican Logger to further accentuate citrusy flavors in vegetarian foods, but it is by no means necessary. The brew speaks for itself with perfectly balanced flavors. With a low 5% ABV, you can go ahead and enjoy a few and still feel like you are drinking responsibly. Plus, a six-pack of 12-ounce cans only costs about $11, and a 12-pack goes for just over $15, so you know what that means... It's priced just right for a craft brew. Once you acquire some, all that'll be left for you to do is conquer a few grilled vegetable tips, and you'll be all set for a legendary summer cookout.
10. Best beer to get the party started: La Chouffe Strong Blonde Ale
Last but certainly not least on our list of beers to sip on at your next summer cookout is La Chouffe Strong Blonde Ale. While it'll pair well with many grilled foods, including vegetables and spicy foods, my recommendation is to enjoy one before you even fire up the grill or smoker. The reason is that it has an extra-high ABV of 8%, making it perfect for getting the party started. Of course, it tastes phenomenal as well. Despite its potent alcohol content, it still drinks easily, too, making it an exceptional summertime brew.
Drinking La Chouffe is like getting a masterclass in Belgian wheat beer. Bright, hazy in color, overflowing with citrus notes, and delivering a touch of coriander on the finish, it tastes good enough to crush in minutes flat. It will certainly cool you off on a hot sunny day as well. Even so, you'd be wise not to consume it too quickly, or that higher ABV will likely creep up and get you.
A four-pack of La Chouffe in 16.9-ounce cans goes for around $17, so it is a bit on the pricier side. Still, considering one beer is more like two in terms of alcohol content, I'd say it's more than worth the elevated price tag. Besides, who can say no to a party-starter? Not me. That's for sure.
Methodology
Selecting the best beers to sip on at your next summer cookout was no easy feat, but I'm no stranger to the world of beers. With 20 years of service industry experience under my belt, 10 of which were spent behind the bar, and a personal adoration of the fizzy brew, I've enjoyed more than my fair share over the years. With this in mind, I dug deep into my beer-drinking adventures to compile the list of tasty options found above. I also consulted a few of my friends, who, by any standards, are beer nerds at heart (and yes, I mean that in the best way possible).
When it came to selecting beers perfect for outdoor enjoyment, I focused on light-tasting beers that deliver an unbeatable crispness, delicious flavors, and, of course, a refreshing experience overall. After all, they should not only be yummy but also provide some relief from the heat. To ensure the flavor pairings were on point, I also carefully considered tasting notes and how certain flavors matched up not only to accentuate but also to enhance them by adding something new to the equation. Rest assured that every beer on my list is one I have not only tried and loved but also wholeheartedly recommend as a solid pick to elevate your next summer cookout.