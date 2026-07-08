6 Tips For Better Steaks On The Grill

To ensure your steak is cooked to your desired doneness, our experts recommend using a meat thermometer. This handy device is key for ensuring you've reached the right temperature for rare, medium, or well-done steaks, and taking any uncertainty out of the equation.

"Don't guess when your beef is ready. Use an instant read thermometer to check for doneness," says Dagan Lynn. Joey Sergentakis seconds this, asserting that it's especially important with bigger steaks. "Invest in a proper thermometer, especially when working with large cuts of meat." Larger slabs of beef should be checked in multiple places to confirm it is evenly cooked through and safe to eat.

Another reason Sergentakis endorses a thermometer is because simply estimating how long the meat should take to cook isn't as accurate as seeing the temperature instantly as it grills. "Cook by temperature, not by time," he says.

It's also very important to factor in rest time when using the meat thermometer. "Keep in mind the temperature will continue to rise for a few minutes after coming off the grill," Lynn warns. If you cook to the exact temperature you want while the steak is still on the heat, you may end up with a little more doneness than you'd hoped.