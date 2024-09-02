13 Tips You Need To Grill Better Vegetables

The art of grilling vegetables goes beyond just tossing them on the grill. With the right approach, you can turn simple veggies into standout side dishes or even the main event of your meal. To achieve that perfect blend of crispness and tenderness, there are several essential techniques you need to master. Whether you're preparing a weekend barbecue for family and friends or simply looking to enhance your weeknight meals, knowing how to grill vegetables effectively can make a huge difference.

Grilling vegetables over an open flame imparts a unique, smoky flavor that you just can't get from boiling or pan-frying. The high, direct heat caramelizes the natural sugars in the veggies, creating a delicious char and enhancing their taste. However, there's no one-size-fits-all method when it comes to grilling vegetables. To get the best results, you'll want to keep in mind what makes each vegetable unique and tweak the techniques to match.

From how to apply heat to how you handle the vegetables before and during grilling, every step plays a crucial role in ensuring your veggies cook evenly and retain their best flavors. To provide you with top-notch advice, we've interviewed experts Chef Liam O'Connell, executive chef at the Wisconsin Club, and Chef Greg León, owner and executive chef at Amalina, who share their insider tips on marinating to infuse vibrant flavors, selecting the right oils to prevent flare-ups, and mastering heat zones for that ideal sear. Armed with these strategies, you'll be ready to impress with vegetables that are perfectly grilled and bursting with flavor.

