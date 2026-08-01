The 10 Best Companion Plants For Healthy Summer Squash

For the ultimate companion plant for summer squash, nasturtium is undoubtedly one of the best. Recommended by all the experts we spoke to, they protect summer squash in a number of different ways. Lucie Bradley describes nasturtiums as the "ultimate trap crop," explaining that they lure damaging insects, such as aphids, away from your precious squash. Squash bugs, as the name suggests, can be particularly detrimental to squash plants, and Crystal Portwood recommends nasturtium as a "great sacrificial flower" for keeping them at bay.

As well as keeping your summer squash safe from insect infiltrators, the aim is to support a healthy harvest by attracting the correct types of insects. Pollinators like bees and butterflies are crucial for transferring pollen between flowers, and nasturtium flowers are very attractive to them. Matt Lebon explains, "The goal is to have flowers blooming throughout the season so pollinators and beneficial insects always have a reason to stick around."

For best results, Judit Ender recommends planting nasturtiums around 12 to 18 inches from the squash, which will allow them to repel pests while attracting pollinators, without being so close that they will interfere with the growth of the squash. "Squash needs a lot of room," says Lindsey Chastain, "so just make sure it has room to spread and breathe." Planting nasturtiums around your summer squash plants will help protect them from pest damage and encourage flowers to grow through pollination, too.