The Bizarre McDonald's Broccoli Side Dish We're Glad Was Never Released

Say what you will about McDonald's, but the fast food giant certainly isn't afraid to take a risk on a new product. From the frankly confounding Hula Burger (a sandwich with a ring of pineapple in lieu of a meat patty) to the thankfully short-lived McPizza, the Golden Arches have housed some truly odd, or simply misplaced, eats. However, there's one dish that McDonald's tried and failed to market that makes the Hula Burger look mundane in comparison. We're talking about the tested, but never sold, concept of bubblegum broccoli.

It's almost impossible to conjure an image of what this combination would even look like and, frankly, we just don't know all that much about what the product was. All we know comes from comments made by former CEO Don Thompson way back in 2014. According to Thompson, the concept of bubblegum broccoli came from a push by the chain to get kids to eat healthier foods. Apparently, at least according to Thompson's comments, children didn't respond too keenly to the taste of the dish, and were left a little confused at the combo. So are we, to be honest. There surely has to be a better way of getting kids to eat their veggies. Cheese, for example, in lieu of the modern amalgam that is bubblegum flavoring, makes a much better pairing for those little green florets.