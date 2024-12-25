The Unusual Fast Food Mascot Used To Target Late Night Diners

Take an oversized moon-headed crooner, throw in a few props, like sunglasses and a black suit and tie, taken from a fictional 1980s cyberpunk TV presenter, and add a song adapted from a 1920s German play about a murderer named Macheath, and — apparently — you have a hit fast food mascot. That's exactly what happened in 1987 when McDonald's introduced Mac Tonight to American television audiences (after a brief trial run with California viewers). The corporation was doing well with children, as evidenced by McDonald's being the biggest toy distributor in the world via its Happy Meals. But it wanted more adults to eat their dinners there. A Los Angeles-based ad firm created the character that would go on to star in 27 commercials.

Besides having a giant moon-shaped head, the signature look of Mac was an attempt to tap into the wildly popular 1980s character Max Headroom, who sported sunglasses and a black suit and tie. The pop culture phenom portrayed by actor Matt Frewer, had a hit U.S. television show, shilled for Coca-Cola, and was interviewed by David Letterman. McDonald's then got the rights to the famous song "Mack the Knife" and changed the lyrics, so they were no longer about a bloodthirsty serial killer but rather about going out to dinner at the company's establishments. With lines like, "It's a good time for that great taste, dinner at McDonald's. It's Mac Tonight" set to the catchy tune, the commercials quickly took off. And who was hiding under the lunar-shaped headgear in these live action commercials? None other than Doug Jones, the tall actor behind iconic filmdom creatures ("The Shape of Water" Amphibian Man) and monsters (Count Orlok in 2023's "Nosferatu").