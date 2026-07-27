10 Bush's Baked Beans Varieties Ranked

Baked beans have achieved a status among side dishes that its contemporaries can only dream of. Favored by barbecue pitmasters, fried chicken aficionados, and fans of a full English or Irish breakfast alike, the humble can of baked beans is full of possibilities. As far as American brands of baked beans go, most of us will agree that Bush's Baked Beans are the ones we reach for when looking for the perfect convenient complement to our weekday meals.

Bush's has been in business since 1908, though it didn't start moving beans by the ton until 1969. With an ad campaign that featured Jay Bush, great-grandson of company founder A.J. Bush, and his golden retriever Duke, Bush's Baked Beans became a legend in TV spots.

Not only have Bush's Baked Beans remained a pantry staple for today's home cooks, but the brand has gotten a little creative with its variety. Its main roster of flavors has remained constant over the years, but it's not uncommon to see the brand get creative. To determine which version of Bush's Baked Beans is the best, I visited my local grocery store to pick up all the available versions, and here is my overall ranking.