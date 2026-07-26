I Tried Chili From 5 Chains And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Allow me to start by saying that none of the chilis in this roundup tasted bad. In fact, all of these were scarfed down soon after they reached my kitchen table. That said, some tough calls had to be made, and the chili at Quiznos fell short of a higher ranking.

At this 45-year-old chain, which experienced a major downfall but was once best known for its toasted submarine sandwiches, chili is classified as a "rich and tangy" soup option, meaning that it rotates with other staples, such as broccoli and cheese and chicken noodle. The soup categorization is fitting, as Quiznos is serving the thinnest of the chilis on this list. It has a brothy, tomato-heavy base, of which you'll slurp up plenty in each spoonful, and don't hold your breath for the rich, cooked-down, stew-like consistency that you might otherwise anticipate from the dish.

Because of its thinner consistency, the classic bean and beef chili mix-ins are a bit more suspended in the broth, and as such, you might not get them in every bite. When you do get some on your spoon, they are hearty; expect sizable chunks of ground beef and sausage, firm pinto beans, and cooked-down aromatics like celery and onion. Quiznos is also not shy to include slabs of cooked-down tomato, which might be a plus for some, but they were a little too soft for me, especially since all of the other vegetables were so well-cooked.