Learn More About Your Whiskey's Quality By Paying Attention To The Finish
Among the various elements that make up a great whiskey (or whisky), is, perhaps surprisingly, one that takes place after you've swallowed it. It's called the finish, and it refers to the aftertaste. After you've tasted the whiskey and it's gone down your throat, you may experience lingering flavors and sensations that are an important part of tasting a spirit and shouldn't be overlooked. Like other aspects of whiskey tasting, such as the spirits' appearance, nose (aroma), and the palate — that is, what it tastes like — the finish can be a rather subjective experience. But, in general, it's a fairly good indicator of a spirits' quality.
What you're looking for when it comes to judging quality via the finish is its intensity, complexity, and length. If there's nearly no aftertaste or if there's an off note at the end, this might indicate a young or a less well-made spirit. If, on the other hand, you get similar flavors as those on the palate or, even better, new ones that pop up and linger for a minute or more, this tends to indicate a well-matured and thoughtfully made whiskey that deserves your attention.
A whiskey with a good finish doesn't have to be pricey
While some bourbons that are renowned for a beautifully long finish, like Pappy Van Winkle 15, which can cost $2,000 on the secondary market (if you can find it), there are plenty of quality bourbons known for their outstanding finishes that won't drain your bank account. The award-winning Four Roses Single Barrel OBSV features a long, mellow finish with notes of rye spice, and will only set you back about $40.
Around the world, there's a long list of whiskies that offer wonderful finishes, along with other qualities of a great spirit. One Indian single malt, Indri Trini, renowned for its long and complex finish, comes in at around $50. Scotland's Glen Scotia Double Cask, from Campbelltown, also around $49, has a long, lovely finish as well. For Irish whiskey, Writer's Tears Copper Pot, at about $45, offers a lingering finish with oak spice.
While whiskey with a long, complex finish may indicate a high quality spirit, it's not the end-all-be-all when it comes to a great dram. There are many wonderful spirits that have robust flavors on the palate and a shorter, clean finish. Still, paying attention to a whiskey's finish can provide you with hints to its quality as part of an overall assessment of its look, smell, and palate. And a good starting point if you're unfamiliar with the whiskey is to try it neat at a well-stocked bar or at a tasting.