Learn More About Your Whiskey's Quality By Paying Attention To The Finish

Among the various elements that make up a great whiskey (or whisky), is, perhaps surprisingly, one that takes place after you've swallowed it. It's called the finish, and it refers to the aftertaste. After you've tasted the whiskey and it's gone down your throat, you may experience lingering flavors and sensations that are an important part of tasting a spirit and shouldn't be overlooked. Like other aspects of whiskey tasting, such as the spirits' appearance, nose (aroma), and the palate — that is, what it tastes like — the finish can be a rather subjective experience. But, in general, it's a fairly good indicator of a spirits' quality.

What you're looking for when it comes to judging quality via the finish is its intensity, complexity, and length. If there's nearly no aftertaste or if there's an off note at the end, this might indicate a young or a less well-made spirit. If, on the other hand, you get similar flavors as those on the palate or, even better, new ones that pop up and linger for a minute or more, this tends to indicate a well-matured and thoughtfully made whiskey that deserves your attention.