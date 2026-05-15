How Much You Should Expect To Spend On A Good Bottle Of Bourbon In 2026
With abounding headlines about the state of the bourbon industry (dramatic international sales drops due to tariffs and other factors, distillery layoffs, and halted production), you may be thinking that your favorite good bourbon has suddenly dropped in price. While we might begin to see prices slowly decrease over time, as we approach the latter half of 2026, you should still expect to pay between $30 and $50 for great everyday sippers and between $60 and $90 for special bottles worth sharing with friends. Basically, you won't need to take out a small loan to get a good bottle as long as you follow some simple rules when buying bourbon.
For the purpose of this story, we're not talking about rare bourbons you'd be lucky to find on the secondary market, like Pappy Van Winkle or Blanton's Single Barrel, though that space has seen big price drops as of late, but rather good bottles of bourbon that you should be able to walk into your go-to liquor store and pull off the shelf. What exactly "good" means in this context refers to well-regarded distilleries and their expressions that punch above their weight. You can find some award-winning bourbon brands, like Green River and Heaven Hill, with lauded bottles that are available for less than $50, depending on where you live. And those are just a couple of the outstanding bourbons that offer high value for the price.
From everyday sippers to special bottles
In the best everyday sipper category, two bourbons have been named "best in the world." New Riff's bottled-in-bond Kentucky straight bourbon, priced around $40, was given that honor during the 2026 World Whiskey Awards. Green River's Kentucky straight wheated bourbon won a similar honor during the 2025 New York World Spirits Competition and costs a little over $30. There are a couple other contenders worth considering as well. Heaven Hills's 7-year-old bottled-in-bond bourbon is often cited as being a great value for its $40 price tag. At around $50, Chicken Cock Whiskey's newly released wheated bourbon is another worthwhile option, offering easy sipping with caramel and baked apple on the palate.
For bourbon worthy of special occasions, some great options include a $60 bottle of Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style Bourbon, which has topped many lists, and Russell's Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon, which at $70 is considered a steal for its quality. Look beyond Kentucky to brands like Georgia's Shortbarrel Double Oak Bourbon, priced at around $90, which won best bourbon in the 2026 WSWA Wine & Spirits Tasting Competition. Nevada's Frey Ranch is another brand that's winning awards and topping lists with expressions like its five grain single barrel bourbon that's also around $90. While it ultimately comes down to personal taste and budget, you truly don't need to spend a ton of money for a good bourbon in 2026.