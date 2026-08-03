The French Condiment That's Better Than Mayonnaise

Creamy and rich, mayonnaise complements all kinds of dishes. You'd have a hard time finding many homes without a jar, or at least a packet or two, lingering in the fridge. But ultimately, this staple emulsion of oil and eggs tastes fairly plain. Luckily, you can level up your condiment game with a French sauce that is basically mayonnaise on steroids: remoulade. Think of it as mayo's spicier cousin, thanks to the addition of spices and other punchy ingredients like cornichons, mustard, vinegar, capers, and fresh herbs. It reads brighter and tangier than traditional mayo, plus it sounds fancier to boot.

Remoulade is a sauce with history. In fact, this kicky condiment dates back as early as the 1700s in northern France, and its name comes from the Picardy region's word for horseradish (remolat). The modern version of remoulade often gets its spice from mustard, but its etymology signifies that it's been a flavor bomb from the start. Over time, it's spawned various iterations, one of the most famous being a Creole-style remoulade that can be found practically everywhere in Louisiana. This bayou favorite is spiked with hot sauce, paprika, and garlic, and packs even more of a punch.