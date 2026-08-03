The French Condiment That's Better Than Mayonnaise
Creamy and rich, mayonnaise complements all kinds of dishes. You'd have a hard time finding many homes without a jar, or at least a packet or two, lingering in the fridge. But ultimately, this staple emulsion of oil and eggs tastes fairly plain. Luckily, you can level up your condiment game with a French sauce that is basically mayonnaise on steroids: remoulade. Think of it as mayo's spicier cousin, thanks to the addition of spices and other punchy ingredients like cornichons, mustard, vinegar, capers, and fresh herbs. It reads brighter and tangier than traditional mayo, plus it sounds fancier to boot.
Remoulade is a sauce with history. In fact, this kicky condiment dates back as early as the 1700s in northern France, and its name comes from the Picardy region's word for horseradish (remolat). The modern version of remoulade often gets its spice from mustard, but its etymology signifies that it's been a flavor bomb from the start. Over time, it's spawned various iterations, one of the most famous being a Creole-style remoulade that can be found practically everywhere in Louisiana. This bayou favorite is spiked with hot sauce, paprika, and garlic, and packs even more of a punch.
How to enjoy remoulade
Classic remoulade can replace mayonnaise in just about any savory preparation. Its zesty, pickled, and herbaceous notes liven up everything from a bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich to prepared deli salads like egg salad or potato salad. Remoulade is also a natural pairing for seafood and makes a welcome binder for salmon salad. The Creole version also elevates fish tacos and does wonders for fried shrimp po' boys.
If you've whipped up a batch of remoulade, keep it on hand in the fridge to make any type of poached shellfish like shrimp or lobster really sing. Or, use it as a topping or dip for just about anything fried, like crab cakes, calamari, or even the crispiest fried pickles. The mustard, vinegar, and herbs really cut through the richness of these dishes and bring all the flavors into perfect harmony. Just be warned that your beloved mayo may taste a little underwhelming after dipping your toe in the remoulade pool.