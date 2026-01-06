This Affordable Canned Ingredient Makes Boring Salads Filling And Flavorful

There's no doubt that salads can be delicious. There are plenty of ways to perk up a standard bed of greens, from adding fried goat cheese for a ridiculously good salad topping to tossing them in a creamy, guacamole dressing. However, sometimes you need to add heft (and protein) to a salad without also hefting up the price point. The solution? Well, it might just be sitting in your pantry. Canned salmon is an inexpensive, tasty, and protein-packed option that can be the perfect finishing touch to your next Cobb, Caesar, or chopped salad.

To add, you can simply scoop the meat directly from the can onto your salad. However, you'll want to consider looking out for boneless canned salmon as some versions do contain bones, which might be an unpleasant surprise if you're not expecting it. Salmon bones are in fact edible and relatively soft, so you can add bone-in canned salmon if you truly are so inclined, but it's nevertheless best to be aware of them before digging in, especially if you're particular about textures. If you want a little more depth with your tinned fish, go for a flavored or smoked can. Smoked salmon can add a punch of savory flavor, while lemon- and pepper-infused tins can bring a picante punch.