This Affordable Canned Ingredient Makes Boring Salads Filling And Flavorful
There's no doubt that salads can be delicious. There are plenty of ways to perk up a standard bed of greens, from adding fried goat cheese for a ridiculously good salad topping to tossing them in a creamy, guacamole dressing. However, sometimes you need to add heft (and protein) to a salad without also hefting up the price point. The solution? Well, it might just be sitting in your pantry. Canned salmon is an inexpensive, tasty, and protein-packed option that can be the perfect finishing touch to your next Cobb, Caesar, or chopped salad.
To add, you can simply scoop the meat directly from the can onto your salad. However, you'll want to consider looking out for boneless canned salmon as some versions do contain bones, which might be an unpleasant surprise if you're not expecting it. Salmon bones are in fact edible and relatively soft, so you can add bone-in canned salmon if you truly are so inclined, but it's nevertheless best to be aware of them before digging in, especially if you're particular about textures. If you want a little more depth with your tinned fish, go for a flavored or smoked can. Smoked salmon can add a punch of savory flavor, while lemon- and pepper-infused tins can bring a picante punch.
More ways to amp up your salad with salmon
Of course, you needn't simply plop your salmon onto your greens straight from the can. If you want to make a show-stopping salad with the canned fish, try turning it into salmon croquettes. Simply mix your salmon with eggs, flour, mayo, salt, pepper, and seasonings of your choice. Then pan or air fry until perfectly browned. These salmon fritters are absolutely delicious and the perfect topper for a creamy Caesar (with or without anchovies). Or, if you want to play up the seafood angle, you can toss your greens in a remoulade sauce. For a spicy, southwestern kick, add in bell peppers or a bit of chipotle pepper powder. The smokiness of the chipotle will pair beautifully with the flavor of salmon.
Not into salmon patties? Not to fret. You can also give your canned salmon an upgrade by mixing it with mayo to make a salmon salad. Then, scoop the salmon salad onto your leafy-greens for a rich, filling topper. For Asian-inspired salads, you can add in a bit of sriracha alongside your mayo to infuse a spicy, sweet, and creamy kick. If you want a lighter option, you can mix your salmon in with Greek yogurt (plus salt, seasonings, and a touch of vinegar for flavor). Or, if you really want to play up salmon's strengths, mix it with cream cheese. You can add this to a bagel-themed salad (bagel croutons, anyone?). Seriously, the possibilities are endless for this dynamic, underrated canned fish. So look out tuna, you've got some major competition.