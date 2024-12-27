The Unexpected Topping That Will Take Your Fish Tacos To The Next Level
If you're one of the estimated 30 million people who celebrate Taco Tuesday with — what else? — tacos, you know how easy it is to fall into a rut with the same old fillings. After all, there's only so many ways you can top a taco with avocado, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. So how do you mix it up? Chef Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Sunseeker Resorts, Charlotte Harbor, has some mouthwatering ideas, especially if you're making fish tacos.
Chef Foltz knows a thing or two about tacos. Indeed, fish tacos are the signature dish at Half-Cracked Tiki Shack, a seafood restaurant at the resort, which is situated on Florida's West Coast. Half Cracked serves its variation with blackened mahi mahi and a remoulade, a sauce comprised of mayonnaise, herbs, spices, and pickles and/or capers. But for a particularly fun twist, Foltz likes to take it in a fruity direction. "Some of my favorite 'funky' combinations that might surprise you are pineapple and chili, mango and coconut, or even something like pickled watermelon works amazingly on the right taco," Chef Foltz shared exclusively with Chowhound.
Using unexpected combinations
Chef Kory Foltz turns pickled watermelon rind — a great way to use leftover watermelon – into a slaw. Pickled watermelon rind is, the chef notes, "unusual yet provides a great crunch and unique flavor to complement the right fish." Some of his other aromatic pairings include sriracha and honey, cucumber and mint, and apple and jalapeño. He'll even go fusion and top his taco off with kimchi or another type of fermented vegetable. But Foltz also has a special place in his heart for the traditional toppings, such as cabbage slaw, cilantro, salsa, and lime crema. When in doubt, nothing beats the bright juice from a freshly squeezed lime.
You can also mix up fish tacos with the type of fish you use. Grilled or pan-seared ahi tuna is a great alternative to the battered and fried white fish you often see used in typical fish tacos. And if you don't have time for grilling, searing, or blackening fish, you can upgrade tacos with canned fish like salmon or sardines. With Chef Foltz's topping suggestions and by trying some different fish, you'll be prepared for all 52 Taco Tuesdays this year, with no repeats in sight.