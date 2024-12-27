The Unexpected Topping That Will Take Your Fish Tacos To The Next Level

If you're one of the estimated 30 million people who celebrate Taco Tuesday with — what else? — tacos, you know how easy it is to fall into a rut with the same old fillings. After all, there's only so many ways you can top a taco with avocado, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. So how do you mix it up? Chef Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Sunseeker Resorts, Charlotte Harbor, has some mouthwatering ideas, especially if you're making fish tacos.

Chef Foltz knows a thing or two about tacos. Indeed, fish tacos are the signature dish at Half-Cracked Tiki Shack, a seafood restaurant at the resort, which is situated on Florida's West Coast. Half Cracked serves its variation with blackened mahi mahi and a remoulade, a sauce comprised of mayonnaise, herbs, spices, and pickles and/or capers. But for a particularly fun twist, Foltz likes to take it in a fruity direction. "Some of my favorite 'funky' combinations that might surprise you are pineapple and chili, mango and coconut, or even something like pickled watermelon works amazingly on the right taco," Chef Foltz shared exclusively with Chowhound.