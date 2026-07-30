Give Classic Egg Salad A Flavor Kick With This Filipino Condiment

Now for the fun part — how exactly do you give the classic egg salad a flavor kick with atchara? After crafting your go-to egg salad recipe, you can layer a modest amount of atchara on top. This is before you nestle all the ingredients together in a soft bun, or sourdough for an extra texture boost. The atchara addition, however, works best if you add something savory, or even better, something grilled like chicken inasal — a traditional Filipino dish you should try at least once. For something more accessible, you can also shred your favorite barbecue dish and add a gorgeous layer of it, too, recreating a tasty handheld similar to classic Filipino breakfasts. You can test out the servings based on your liking, so it won't lean toward being too tangy. But overall, it should taste refreshing, creamy, and even savory, depending on what you add.

Alternatively, you can introduce fried fish to the mix instead (there are a lot of fish that work well if given the fried treatment) if you want more flavor and textural complexity. Fish will pair nicely with the egg-and-mayonnaise combination, and can even cut through the creaminess like a palate cleanser so that your sandwich won't feel overly heavy.

The best thing about atchara is how versatile it is. You can even enjoy it outside egg salad creations, like on burgers, hot dogs, and even tacos. It's a great kitchen staple that you can reach for anytime you're craving a pop of flavor — or you can even enjoy it on its own.