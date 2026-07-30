Switch Up Your Jersey Mike's Italian Sub With These 3 Tasty Ordering Tips

Jersey Mike's has been in the sandwich-making business for 70 years, with little sign of stopping. In fact, in 2026, the sandwich chain was ranked as top dog in customer satisfaction among fast food and quick-service restaurants, beating out Chick-fil-A (the reigning champ), per the American Customer Satisfaction Index. And what's not to love? The chain has a delightfully extensive menu of cold and hot subs that are prepared fresh to order. One of the more popular options is the Italian sub, which is topped with some of the best Italian sub meat choices out there, including pepperoni, ham, cappacuolo, salami, and prosciuttini. This combination of lovely, well-spiced Italian salumi and creamy, milk provolone cheese is tasty, for sure, but you can't go wrong by sprucing it up a bit.

Lucky for you, we've got three great ways to elevate that classic Italian sub — that's unlucky number 13 on the menu board. So buckle up and get ready to Google your nearest Jersey Mike's location, because these tips might just leave you craving a sandwich ASAP. You can order your Italian sub with any one of these tips individually, or combine them for a truly out-of-this-world sandwich experience.