The Flavor Note 'Piquant' Explained

It's not quite spicy, not quite sour, but incredibly tasty nonetheless. Piquant may not be as well known as other flavor notes, such as umami, sour, or sweet, but it definitely has its own niche in the culinary scene. The word piquant may recall the Spanish 'picante', which means spicy and, etymologically speaking, the two words are related. However, where picante refers to spiciness, the meaning of piquant isn't so clear-cut.

Advertisement

Like picante, piquant has Latin origins. However, piquant comes from the Middle-French word piquer, a verb which literally means "to prick" or "to sting." The word was originally used as a descriptor for spicy foods (after all, spicy foods do tend to 'sting' the tongue), however, the meaning of the word has evolved into something more nebulous over the centuries.

Piquant now refers to foods that are pungent in their flavor. This may (sometimes) include spiciness, as is the case with radishes, for example. Piquant foods are also just generally well-rounded in taste, with a depth that goes beyond spice. Other examples of piquant foods include capers and sauerkraut. These items have a sharp flavor that generally gives a mouthwatering appealing taste. And unlike spicy foods, piquant foods don't vary from mild to sweat- and cough-inducing intensity; rather, the term is bound by its pleasantness, not necessarily its potency.

Advertisement