10 Underrated Tequila Bottles To Try In 2026
Everybody knows Jose Cuervo or Don Julio, but in the world of tequila, which differs from mezcal, there's so much more to explore, from historic distillers who helped shape the industry to relatively new brands trying to break into it. We wanted to learn about the most underrated tequilas you need to check out in 2026, so we asked those in the know.
We spoke with six experts, all of whom said that the best tequilas are additive-free spirits that let the agave speak for itself. In their personal and professional usage, they look for brands without artificial flavorings or other funky extras that muddle the long and deliberate process of distilling tequila.
Our experts come from different beverage backgrounds all over the United States. From luxury hotels in New York City to Las Vegas nightlife, we found tequila experts who were willing to share some of their favorite brands and the qualities they like about each one. Here is what they say are the most underrated bottles of tequila in 2026.
1. LALO
Simplicity is key with LALO tequila — bottling only one expression consisting of three ingredients: 100% Blue Weber Highland agave, Champagne yeast, and deep well water. It's a foolproof recipe, made by Eduardo "Lalo" González, who hails from a long line of legendary tequila makers. Jason Hedges, director of Beverage for LT Hospitality at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in NYC, says, "It's intentionally straightforward, highlighting bright cooked agave, citrus, pepper, and freshness... It's versatile enough to sip neat while also being one of my favorite blancos for premium margaritas."
"LALO Tequila is another excellent additive-free option," agrees Carlos Chuga, who works as the general manager of Cabo Wabo Cantina in Las Vegas. "It delivers exceptional quality at a very approachable price point, making it one of the best values in premium tequila." That price point, around $50 for a 750ml bottle, is a good starting line for those who want to level up their at-home bar cart or show up to a party with an impressive bottle of tequila without breaking the bank.
Shawn Nickerson, manager at Holsteins Shakes and Buns in Las Vegas, says it's one of the brands he swears by and wishes that more bars would serve it. Just because it's not popular yet doesn't mean it won't be in a year's time.
2. Real de Valle
Ideated by a group of friends in San Diego, the founders of Real de Valle partnered with farmers in the Bajío region in Mexico to create a truly equitable international company. The agaveros were not just a cog in the distilling machine, but became co-owners of the Real de Valle brand.
"I really respect that it's the first farmer co-op-owned tequila brand," says Ryan Andrews, Prohibition's lead bartender and the beverage director at GBOD Hospitality Group. "Real de Valle was created to offer a high-quality tequila at an approachable price point." At just around $20 for a 750-milliliter bottle, it's affordable enough to grab a bottle or two.
Real de Valle's blanco is distilled in copper stills twice to ensure a crisp, clean flavor. Notes of citrus and pepper peak through the otherwise agave-forward profile. The reposado expression is just as smooth, with an added touch of sweet oak from the four- to six-month aging process in American oak barrels, and would be excellent in Mexican coffee.
3. Cimarron
Our experts agree that you get the most bang for your buck with Cimarron. Carlos Chuga calls this bottle of tequila, which you can find pretty easily for under $30, one of the best values available. "It's enjoyable neat, but has enough structure to stand out in cocktails without breaking the bank," he says.
While the agave plays a primary role in the notes of this tequila, Chuga also points out the presence of pepper and earthy, mineral flavors that enhance the sipping experience. The unique flavor of Cimarron stems from the growing and harvesting processes, done at an excessively high elevation of 4,620 feet and slow-roasted in low pressure. Even though it's an inexpensive tequila, Cimarron makes an excellent addition to even the most elegant of tequila recipes, like this Cosmopolitan.
MGM Resorts Executive Director Craig Schoettler also recommends Cimarron for tequila buyers on a budget, saying that this value brand is one of his go-to bottles when buying for his own home. "It's about appreciating and loving the true soul of the product," he says, "it's not about the number of dollars it costs to buy it." Christian Linares, the service manager at Condesa in Philadelphia, agrees, invoking an adage spurred by the Cimarron brand: "In Mexico we have this saying: 'Bueno, Bonito, y Barato,' which translates to 'Good, Nice, and Cheap,' and I think that's beautiful."
4. G4
The '4' in G4 represents the four generations of tequila crafters that put in nearly a century of work to create this exceptional bottle of tequila. The recipe continues to improve as it's passed down to the next master distiller in the family, while still paying homage to its heritage.
"G4 consistently impresses me with its authenticity," says Jason Hedges, complimenting the latest in the family to helm the brand. "Felipe Camarena's meticulous attention to water sources and production methods creates a tequila that is expressive, balanced, and remarkably consistent."
Carlos Chuga explains what makes G4 so special, citing the combination of captured rainwater and natural mountain spring water that is used to deliver a perfectly clean and memorable tequila. "I'd love to see more bars carry G4 Añejo," says Shawn Nickerson. "I want strong, ripe agave up front with a slightly herbal character and brightness." G4 gives just that with an added bite of spice, as well. It makes this tequila the perfect pairing to any meal, from ceviche to cochinita pibil.
5. Siembra Valles
Siembra Valles is an ode to tequilas of the past: an additive-free brand that keeps within the boundaries of traditional tequila-making both in ingredients and in production. Roasted in traditional stone or brick ovens, Siembra Valles focuses on making a quality product and letting it speak for itself.
"Siembra Valles offers a distinctive regional character that's becoming increasingly rare," says Jason Hedges, calling the premium tequila brand "an outstanding example of valley-grown agave with earthy, peppery complexity." The simple flavors work well alone or mixed with other ingredients. "It's a tequila bartenders appreciate because it performs beautifully both neat and in cocktails," says Hedges. Chuga, meanwhile, calls Siembra Valles the perfect choice for a traditional tequila.
You likely won't see television ads or billboards for Siembra Valles, but it's a star-quality tequila you should add to your list. Ryan Andrews is also a fan, noting, "I...appreciate brands that focus less on flashy marketing and more on authenticity and transparency."
6. Tapatío
adding to a margartia tequilas was named a go-to brand by several experts, including Jason Hedges and Craig Schoettler, largely due to its high quality compared to its price point. At around $40 for a 750-milliliter bottle, Tapatío makes an excellent addition to any bar cart.
Outside of at-home use, Christian Linares thinks that Tapatío should also be given more shelf space at bars, too. He cites the brand's use of additive-free ingredients as well as its traditional tequila-making methods. Additionally, he appreciates the brand's history, coming from a multi-generational family of agave harvesters and tequila distillers since 1937.
Carlos Chuga calls Tapatío one of the best traditional tequilas on the market today. "Its Blanco rests in stainless steel tanks before bottling, giving it a vibrant agave-forward profile with citrus, mint, anise, cinnamon, black pepper, and a creamy finish," he says. The distinct flavor makes this intriguing tequila perfect for sipping or adding to a margarita. In fact, it would be an excellent addition when making the perfect golden ratio margarita.
7. Arette
Arette tequila is produced by the family-owned El Llano Distillery, which was founded in 1900, and Jason Hedges thinks it is one of the best tequilas around. It's the perfect addition to your home bar collection, as it's just as good for sipping as it is for mixing into cocktails.
"Arette is a beautiful example of traditional tequila," agrees Carlos Chuga. "It's additive-free and made using traditional fermentation methods, proprietary yeast, and pristine well water." The agaves are cooked in stone/brick ovens and fermented in open-air concrete tanks. The liquid is then double-distilled. "The result is an authentic tequila that lets the agave shine without artificial sugars, thickeners, or coloring."
Chuga describes the notes of Arette as earthy and mineral, but not enough to overpower the pure agave. It's a rather affordable choice, too, with a 700-milliliter bottle going for around $25.
8. Tequila Ocho
Tequila Ocho is well-renowned within the beverage industry, but is still highly underrated among broader mainstream consumers. "Tequila Ocho is one of the benchmark producers in the category," says Jason Hedges, "It's a bottle I recommend often because it appeals equally to industry professionals and curious consumers looking to deepen their appreciation of the category."
Nearly all of our experts named Tequila Ocho as one of their favorite brands, with Shawn Nickerson specifically calling out Ocho's Barrel Select Añejo as the expression he'd like more bars to carry. Hedges explains that, "Guests who think all tequila tastes the same are often surprised by how dramatically Ocho's vintage releases can vary while maintaining exceptional quality."
That exceptional quality has been honed over generations of distillers in the Highlands of Jalisco by fifth-generation agave farmer Carlos Camarena. "He introduced the concept of 'terroir' to tequila," says Christian Linares. While most agave plants that make tequilas are spread throughout various fields, Tequila Ocho has each estate create its own variation of tequila — letting the environment play a part in its final product.
9. El Tequileño
El Tequileño gets its name from the birthplace of tequila, first coined in 1959 and earning its namesake ever since by providing a high-quality traditional spirit. "El Tequileño is renowned for using estate-grown Blue Weber agave and pure volcanic spring water," says Carlos Chuga. "It has smooth notes of cooked agave, citrus, and subtle herbal character, making it enjoyable neat or in a well-made cocktail."
Shawn Nickerson also notes that El Tequileño is one of the brands he swears by. "I want strong, ripe agave up front with a slightly herbal character and brightness," he says, "I don't mind subtle notes of vanilla or grapefruit, but it should always be agave-forward." El Tequileño gives just that — a premium, no-additives tequila that lets the cooked agave shine on its own. At only around $25 for a 750-milliliter bottle, it's also a great deal. If you want to drink what residents of the town of Tequila, Mexico, are drinking, buy El Tequileño.
10. Fortaleza
Since 2005, Fortaleza has been producing one of the best tequilas in the game, and now it's finally having its moment in the sun. "It is the undeniable industry standard and the north star," says Craig Schoettler. "Everyone wants to pour it, and everyone wants it in their margarita."
Premiere bars, clubs, and restaurants are vying to carry Fortaleza. "The issue is its recognition has finally come to light and the supply is far less than the demand," says Schoettler. "It's an unfortunate problem for operators, but also a nod of respect to the Fortaleza brand."
While Fortaleza is a widely popular brand among those in the know, it's still largely unknown to average tequila shoppers, largely due to its elusiveness. Like collectors of any trade, it's one of those bottles you should snag if you ever come across it in the wild.