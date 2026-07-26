10 Underrated Tequila Bottles To Try In 2026

Everybody knows Jose Cuervo or Don Julio, but in the world of tequila, which differs from mezcal, there's so much more to explore, from historic distillers who helped shape the industry to relatively new brands trying to break into it. We wanted to learn about the most underrated tequilas you need to check out in 2026, so we asked those in the know.

We spoke with six experts, all of whom said that the best tequilas are additive-free spirits that let the agave speak for itself. In their personal and professional usage, they look for brands without artificial flavorings or other funky extras that muddle the long and deliberate process of distilling tequila.

Our experts come from different beverage backgrounds all over the United States. From luxury hotels in New York City to Las Vegas nightlife, we found tequila experts who were willing to share some of their favorite brands and the qualities they like about each one. Here is what they say are the most underrated bottles of tequila in 2026.