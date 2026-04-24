How To Make A Golden Ratio Margarita With The 2-1-1-Rule

Even the simplest cocktail recipes can cause a person to freeze up once they're called upon to play bartender. With only three ingredients, if you get the proportions wrong, the unassuming margarita can turn cloyingly sweet or overly tart. It's easy to remember that every standard margarita recipe includes tequila, lime juice, and some kind of sweetener. But does lime take the lead, or is this a starring role for the booze? One easy ratio can help you create an excellent margarita time after time: 2-1-1.

The 2-1-1 rule refers to the ratio of tequila, lime juice, and sweetener in a margarita. In this case, it's two parts tequila, one part lime juice, and one part sweetener (often triple sec or agave syrup). A "part" simply means a proportion rather than a fixed unit: 2 ounces of tequila calls for 1 ounce of lime juice and sweetener. But the ratio holds if you scale it up (4 ounces to 2 ounces, for example).

The higher proportion of tequila gives your drink the punch you'd expect. The equal proportions of lime juice and sweetener provide basic balance that ensures your margarita tastes like, you know, a margarita every time. The beautiful part of a formula like this is that the final result can still vary. Interpretations abound.