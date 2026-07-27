Give Baked Potatoes A BBQ Upgrade With This Topping

Baked potatoes are a common side dish served with meat, but why not upgrade your baked potato by putting the meat on top and turning it into its own meal? If you want to put a flavorful twist on a typical baked potato, then try using burnt ends as a topping.

"Burnt ends" are named for exactly what they are — those extra-crispy, fatty edges of the meat (usually brisket, though pork belly is sometimes used as well) that get a little too overdone during the cooking process. But rather than drying out, burnt ends tend to just build a crispier, flavorful bark, and the fat keeps them rich and tender. They've become a barbecue category all their own. By adding that savory meat to a starchy baked potato, you're building a satisfying combination that doesn't need much else.

The best way to put this dish together is by baking the potato separately — we recommend a large, starchy potato such as a Russet or even a sweet potato — then slicing it open, fanning it out in the style of a potato jacket, and filling the potato with burnt ends. There are a few other fixings you can add, too, as well as some delicious ways to turn this into the meaty potato of your dreams.