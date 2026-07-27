Give Baked Potatoes A BBQ Upgrade With This Topping
Baked potatoes are a common side dish served with meat, but why not upgrade your baked potato by putting the meat on top and turning it into its own meal? If you want to put a flavorful twist on a typical baked potato, then try using burnt ends as a topping.
"Burnt ends" are named for exactly what they are — those extra-crispy, fatty edges of the meat (usually brisket, though pork belly is sometimes used as well) that get a little too overdone during the cooking process. But rather than drying out, burnt ends tend to just build a crispier, flavorful bark, and the fat keeps them rich and tender. They've become a barbecue category all their own. By adding that savory meat to a starchy baked potato, you're building a satisfying combination that doesn't need much else.
The best way to put this dish together is by baking the potato separately — we recommend a large, starchy potato such as a Russet or even a sweet potato — then slicing it open, fanning it out in the style of a potato jacket, and filling the potato with burnt ends. There are a few other fixings you can add, too, as well as some delicious ways to turn this into the meaty potato of your dreams.
Build the best burnt ends baked potato
For the best burnt ends, reach for brisket or pork belly. Brisket is a cut of meat that cooks low and slow, so it's perfect for this process, while pork belly's fat becomes incredibly melt-in-your-mouth tender when cooked. You can prepare the meat in either a smoker or on a grill, but it's also fine to buy a store-bought version for this dish if you want it ready in less time.
Brisket can get expensive, though, and pork belly burnt ends aren't always easy to find in your local grocery store. Thankfully, there's another alternative: If you're looking for a more budget-friendly burnt ends option, try using a chuck roast. Since chuck roast also does best when cooked low and slow, barbecue techniques translate well to this more affordable cut of meat. Chuck roasts also tend to weigh less, so they're a good alternative if you're not feeding a crowd. For something even more affordable, you can even get away with using hot dogs to make burnt ends, which will still result in plenty of smoky flavor and a crispy bite.
To build the best loaded BBQ pork belly baked potato, don't shy away from other flavor-enhancing toppings. Some barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, and even diced scallions all would create nice flavor and balance in this dish. If you're cooking for a crowd, create a toppings bar to let people add what they prefer to their savory spud.