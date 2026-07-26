12 Trader Joe's Drinks That Make Delicious Cocktail Mixers

Has there ever been a grocery store more full of whimsy and deliciousness than tiki-themed Trader Joe's? Maybe Ohio's Jungle Jim's International Market gives it a run for its money, but other than that, Trader Joe's really is unmatched. Beyond stellar theming, Trader Joe's also has some fantastic unique products, from its delicious array of snacks, to its many, many canned and bottled beverages, and its premade cocktails, wines, and beers. This is the place to go if you're planning a party, or simply want some great refreshments.

Speaking of refreshments, Trader Joe's is the place to go if you're feeling less than inspired in the mixology department. To help get those creative juices flowing, we've gathered 12 Trader Joe's drinks that can be used as some seriously killer cocktail mixers. Just add some spirits, maybe a bit of mint, and a dash of your own imagination.