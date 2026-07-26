12 Trader Joe's Drinks That Make Delicious Cocktail Mixers
Has there ever been a grocery store more full of whimsy and deliciousness than tiki-themed Trader Joe's? Maybe Ohio's Jungle Jim's International Market gives it a run for its money, but other than that, Trader Joe's really is unmatched. Beyond stellar theming, Trader Joe's also has some fantastic unique products, from its delicious array of snacks, to its many, many canned and bottled beverages, and its premade cocktails, wines, and beers. This is the place to go if you're planning a party, or simply want some great refreshments.
Speaking of refreshments, Trader Joe's is the place to go if you're feeling less than inspired in the mixology department. To help get those creative juices flowing, we've gathered 12 Trader Joe's drinks that can be used as some seriously killer cocktail mixers. Just add some spirits, maybe a bit of mint, and a dash of your own imagination.
Orange Peach Mango Juice
This drink tastes like tropical paradise in a cup. It combines thick peach and mango purees, along with apple, orange, pineapple, and white grape juices. Serve as a high ball with a bit of vodka or tequila, or as a sort of tropical Bellini by pairing with sparkling white wine. Each 52-ounce bottle costs $3.49.
Sparkling Orange Flavored Espresso Tonic
Trader Joe's sells this unusual blend of tonic water, espresso, and orange juice in a four-pack for $3.99. It makes a great base for an espresso tonic cocktail, a more refreshing counterpart to the espresso martini. Each can is a little over 8 ounces, so simply pour a chilled one into an iced cocktail glass with a shot of vodka and a bit of orange bitters for depth.
Organic Margarita Mix
Trader Joe's' Organic Margarita Mix is a hole in one for any mixologist in need of a quick cocktail fix. Simply add 2 parts mix to 1 part tequila, with perhaps a dash of orange liqueur, in an ice-filled glass and serve. The result is a tangy, classic margarita perfect for enjoying on a hot day. Add a salted rim for even more margarita authenticity. Each bottle is $3.99 and contains 32 ounces.
Organic Strawberry Lemonade
Trader Joe's' Organic Strawberry Lemonade is pink, tangy, and perfectly sweet. Pair with vodka, or, if you want something with more punch, bourbon, a bit of lemon juice, and some muddled mint in a glass with rocks. Rim the glass with raw sugar for a crunchy, sweet finishing touch. Each 64-ounce bottle costs $3.99.
Organic Jalapeño Limeade
Trader Joe's' Organic Jalapeño Limeade provides the perfect twist to the classic margarita. Add a bit of orange liqueur to round out the drink, and definitely rim your glass with chile lime seasoning. A 32-ounce bottle of this drink costs $2.79, but it's a seasonal item, so snag it when it comes to Trader Joe's in the spring and summer.
Brewed Ginger Beer
Anyone who knows Moscow mules knows the delicious, bracing bite of ginger beer, ginger ale's spicier counterpart. Trader Joe's' Brewed Ginger Beer is just the thing for your next mule; simply add vodka and lime juice. Alternatively, combine ginger beer with cranberry juice before adding vodka (or mezcal if you want a smoky edge) to make a sophisticated cocktail that refreshes in the summer and comforts in the winter. A four pack of 12-ounce cans costs $4.49.
Sparkling Lychee Juice Beverage
This fizzy, lychee-infused drink is pitch perfect for a white wine spritz. Just pour half a can into a wine glass with your preferred white wine and serve as is. You can also combine this lychee juice beverage with vodka and pour over ice for one of my favorite low-effort cocktails. The world is your lychee, and you don't even have to peel the skin to enjoy this beautiful tropical fruit. A four-pack costs $3.99.
Sparkling Green Tea with Pineapple
The combination of fizzy green tea and juicy pineapple in this Trader Joe's beverage is absolutely impeccable. The only way to make it better is a bit of tequila or a splash of white wine. I've used this tea for a white wine spritz, and it's absolutely delectable. Toss in some frozen pieces of pineapple or frozen jalapeño for spice and you have a fantastic drink on your hands. A four-pack of 8.45-ounce cans costs $3.99.
Spicy Mango Lemonade
The Spicy Mango Lemonade balances tartness with sweetness and has just the right kick of spice. Add a shot of tequila for a simple drink, or mix things up by adding a bit of bitters for dimension and a rim of lime juice and Tajín for even more of a kick. Each 32-ounce bottle costs $3.99.
Watermelon Cucumber Cooler
Trader Joe's' Watermelon Cucumber Cooler is a delicious beverage in its own right, but combine with vodka, ice, and a bit of muddled mint or mint simple syrup for even more refreshment. You can also make this into a lovely punch — perhaps adding a bit of sorbet to boot. Each 64-ounce bottle of this cooler costs $3.49.
Sparkling Black Tea with Peach Juice Beverage
Sweet, peachy, and brimming with the tannin-rich complexity of black tea, this Trader Joe's beverage makes the perfect base for a bourbon cocktail (add a bit of simple syrup or honey for extra sweetness). A four-pack of these 8.45-ounce cans costs $3.99.
Sparkling Strawberry Juice
Trader Joe's' Sparkling Strawberry Juice is pink in a cup. Fizzy, bright, and filled with strawberry flavor, it's the perfect mixer for a lovely little cocktail: add vodka for a simple high ball, or a bit of strawberry soju to double the flavor. To go for a theme, make a strawberries and cream cocktail by adding a bit of half and half, or sweet cream, and a shot of vodka. Serve with a frosting and pink sugar rim for even more flavor. A four-pack of 8.45-ounce bottles costs $3.99.