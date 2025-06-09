Swap The Ice Cubes In Your White Wine With One Spicy Ingredient For A Flavor Transformation

Sipping on a chilled glass of white wine by the poolside screams summertime enjoyment. The nuanced flavors of white wines, ranging from buttery and oaky to fruity and floral, open the door to customization, though some additions are more controversial than others. For instance, adding ice cubes to your glass of wine may be enough to spark a heated debate. On the other, adding frozen fruit like grapes is less jarring and yields a delectable fruitiness.

If you're tuned into the ever-evolving food and beverage trends on social media, you may have come across a particularly piquant technique to transform the flavor of your go-to glass of white wine: adding slices of frozen jalapeño peppers. While this trend might shock some seasoned connoisseurs, hear us out, because the drink it produces could be described as something like a wine-forward rendition of a spicy margarita.

Making wine with frozen jalapeños is as simple as it sounds. Start by quickly slicing your fresh jalapeños and removing the seeds. (For the spice fiends out there, keep the seeds in the mix and check out this easy hack to identify hotter jalapeño peppers.) All that's left is to freeze the peppers, pour yourself a generous glass, and drop in a few frozen slices. You're now ready to possibly change your life with your first sip, as the vegetal, peppery notes from the jalapeños interact with the characteristic flavors of your favorite white wine.