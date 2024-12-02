The Ohio Grocery Store That Feels Like An Amusement Park
For some of us foodies, going to the grocery store can feel like a genuinely fun activity. Outside of the pressure of trying to gather ingredients for dinner, strolling the grocery store and looking for new products or finding the freshest fruit is just as enjoyable as picking out new clothes. Most supermarkets are not necessarily set up for fun and leisure, but some grocers like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's do put effort into their design to make the shopping experience more interesting. And what would happen if you intentionally combined a grocery and an amusement park? You would get Jungle Jims.
Located in the state of Ohio, Jungle Jims has two massive locations spanning over 200,000 square feet. The stores (parks?) are so big that the company offers maps to guide you through the buildings, an app to plan your visit, and even a store tour if you're feeling lost.
So what exactly is inside of Jungle Jims? This grocery store amusement park calls itself an international market, boasting over 180,000 products. Specialty products from Central Asia to South America can be found, and there are aisles and storefronts dedicated to specific countries. Don't worry; there's a special map for this area, too, showing you where exactly to find guarana, vegemite, and dulce de leche.
If milk, bread, and other basics are the only items on your grocery list, there is an "American grocery store" section, plus a comprehensive natural foods section for vitamins and special diets.
What else does Jungle Jims have?
As a tourist visiting Jungle Jims, you don't necessarily need to buy any groceries here to have a good time. Swing by the kombucha bar for some on-tap samples, or lounge at one of the beer or wine bars and choose something to sip on from an international selection. There are often food demonstrations and cooking classes here, too, with dedicated event spaces for these occasions.
Those who get overwhelmed easily might not have the best time here — outside of the massive variety of products, the design and decoration are ostentatious. Cereal characters are portrayed in life-size figures, and animatronics are generously distributed throughout the store. Staying true to its name, Jungle Jims also maintains a jungle theme throughout; one of its locations is host to an outdoor lagoon with jungle animal statues. If you're a true foodie, other travelers and tourists recommend it but plan on spending a few hours here.
We've come a long way from the first modern grocery store that let shoppers select their own products in how we now shop for food. If Ohio is far from you, but Las Vegas is closer, head to Omega Mart, another wild market that is part art installation and part grocer.