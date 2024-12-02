The Ohio Grocery Store That Feels Like An Amusement Park

For some of us foodies, going to the grocery store can feel like a genuinely fun activity. Outside of the pressure of trying to gather ingredients for dinner, strolling the grocery store and looking for new products or finding the freshest fruit is just as enjoyable as picking out new clothes. Most supermarkets are not necessarily set up for fun and leisure, but some grocers like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's do put effort into their design to make the shopping experience more interesting. And what would happen if you intentionally combined a grocery and an amusement park? You would get Jungle Jims.

Located in the state of Ohio, Jungle Jims has two massive locations spanning over 200,000 square feet. The stores (parks?) are so big that the company offers maps to guide you through the buildings, an app to plan your visit, and even a store tour if you're feeling lost.

So what exactly is inside of Jungle Jims? This grocery store amusement park calls itself an international market, boasting over 180,000 products. Specialty products from Central Asia to South America can be found, and there are aisles and storefronts dedicated to specific countries. Don't worry; there's a special map for this area, too, showing you where exactly to find guarana, vegemite, and dulce de leche.

If milk, bread, and other basics are the only items on your grocery list, there is an "American grocery store" section, plus a comprehensive natural foods section for vitamins and special diets.