Not Mustard Or Ketchup: Hot Dogs Are 10x Better With One Condiment Already In Your Fridge

Are you tired of eating your summer hot dogs with the same predictable red and yellow condiments? Fortunately, if you want an easy way to give this popular cookout staple a modest yet impactful step up in the flavor department, simply swap out the usual ketchup and mustard for the barbecue sauce in your fridge. Often made with a base of tomatoes, brown sugar, and vinegar, barbecue sauce is a complex condiment that contains just the right amount of smoky, tangy, sweet (and sometimes spicy) flavors all in one recipe. All you need to do is study the comprehensive guide to barbecue sauces across the United States to find the right variety for your next batch of hot dogs.

For instance, use a Carolina barbecue sauce with more vinegar for a sweet-and-sour taste or opt for a Kansas City-based sauce with extra molasses and brown sugar for an extra sweet flavor. Since most hot dogs are inherently salty, your best bet is to choose a mildly sweet barbecue sauce for an ideal balance of both sweet and savory flavors.

Just make sure to follow the best way to cook hot dogs for ultra-satisfying results. All in all, a hot grill is sure to give your hot dogs an extra smoky flavor and a charred exterior. Just try to avoid adding any barbecue sauce until the end of the grilling process to prevent its included sugars from burning. From here, you're free to dress these flavorful links in a range of creative toppings.