Skip The Bun: Make Hot Dogs This Way For Better Flavor And Texture

The classic hot dog is no doubt an American staple. Whether you like one of those New York City "dirty water dogs," a classic Chicago dog with mustard, pickles, and relish, or a Southern slaw dog, it seems everyone has their own take on how to prepare this protein. But what if we told you there's one way to cook a hot dog with no bun that adds an enormous amount of flavor and texture — and it's unlike any type of regional hot dog you've ever had.

It's all about the skewers. They take this basic protein to an off-the-charts level, and it's just like any other grilled skewer you might prepare on a summer evening. First, slice the wieners into skewer-size portions, about four per hot dog. The hero of the show here is the hot dogs, so the key point is to make them as tasty as possible — that's where a marinade or sauce can help. You can go in all sorts of directions here, starting with brushing the dogs with barbecue sauce before grilling. You can also get a touch more creative and combine the barbecue sauce with a little soy sauce, ketchup, vinegar, and a bit of chili powder.