Skip The Bun: Make Hot Dogs This Way For Better Flavor And Texture
The classic hot dog is no doubt an American staple. Whether you like one of those New York City "dirty water dogs," a classic Chicago dog with mustard, pickles, and relish, or a Southern slaw dog, it seems everyone has their own take on how to prepare this protein. But what if we told you there's one way to cook a hot dog with no bun that adds an enormous amount of flavor and texture — and it's unlike any type of regional hot dog you've ever had.
It's all about the skewers. They take this basic protein to an off-the-charts level, and it's just like any other grilled skewer you might prepare on a summer evening. First, slice the wieners into skewer-size portions, about four per hot dog. The hero of the show here is the hot dogs, so the key point is to make them as tasty as possible — that's where a marinade or sauce can help. You can go in all sorts of directions here, starting with brushing the dogs with barbecue sauce before grilling. You can also get a touch more creative and combine the barbecue sauce with a little soy sauce, ketchup, vinegar, and a bit of chili powder.
Hot dogs on a skewer pair well with fruits and vegetables
Like any other grilled skewer dish, you need more than just protein. Hot dogs work just as well on a skewer as chicken or beef when you add fruits and veggies, such as pineapples, green and red peppers, and onions. Make sure to slice whatever fruits and vegetables you choose to be the same size as the hot dogs, then brush them equally with the same sauce. Another fantastic way to prepare hot dogs on skewers is to recreate a Chicago hot dog: slice and grill some hot dogs on a skewer alongside sliced dill pickles and sliced onions, then drizzle with relish and mustard.
However you choose to serve these hot dog skewers, you get great results if you grill the skewers over medium to high heat for around eight to 10 minutes until they have a nice char and are cooked through. Serve them in small portions as a party appetizer, or cook some white rice and place the skewers on top for a nice, full entree.
We've given you some ideas here, but the possibilities are pretty much endless. Hot dogs are made to be grilled, and when you slice and skewer them, you open up even more creative options to add flavor, texture, and creativity to this classic American food. If you're thinking about being the star chef of your next summer cookout, hot dogs on skewers might make you forget about grilled chicken or steak skewers altogether.