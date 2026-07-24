Take Ground Beef Tacos To The Next Level: Add A Dollop Of This Humble Ingredient

When you've got your ground beef taco night down to a science, it might actually be the best time to reevaluate that airtight routine. Maybe your taco seasoning ingredients could use some tinkering, or there's a crunchier store-bought shell to try. However, if you really want to amplify the filling that anchors it all, just add a spoonful of the unassuming tomato paste you probably already have kicking around in your pantry or refrigerator.

Taco meat can be a little tricky to get just right. You want to properly brown your ground beef by keeping it somewhat intact so it develops its delicious, crispy color when it hits the pan, only breaking it up into tortilla-friendly crumbles later in the process. Without much of a binder, those beefy bits turn out too loose. A couple of tablespoons of tomato paste for every pound of beef will keep all that protein, tasty fat, and your spices together for a more polished, cohesive final product. Plus, it will lend the beef a richer quality thanks to tomato paste's natural, savory-boosting umami. Still, you'll need to add it at the right time for the best effect.