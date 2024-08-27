The Foolproof Technique For Perfectly Browned Ground Beef Every Time

Ground beef is easy and quick to prepare, so it comes in handy for all kinds of dishes, from homemade beef chili to kid-friendly hamburger pasta. But, as it is with cooking any type of meat, some techniques and tricks will help give it the most flavor possible.

To achieve the most flavorful ground beef, you should brown it. This involves drying it before cooking, properly seasoning it, and avoiding breaking it up before it has a chance to form a crispy exterior.

While focusing on the outside of the ground beef will help you impart the most flavor, it's important to cook ground beef thoroughly due to the risk of foodborne illness. Bacteria such as E. coli can grow on the surface of meat and cause food poisoning. So browning your ground beef is a balancing act of getting a nice sear on the surface of the meat so that it ends up tasting delicious, and also cooking it all the way through so that it is safe to eat. The good news is that this is easy to do.

