The Store-Bought Crunchy Taco Shells We Ranked Best Overall
Finding the best crunchy taco shell can be quite challenging. They all look pretty similar on the grocery store shelf, but only a few deliver the right combination of flavor and structure. Don't worry — we did the testing for you. In our recent Chowhound ranking of nine popular store-bought crunchy taco shell brands, we evaluated each taco shell. We took them from the box, warmed them in the oven, and judged based on taste, texture, aroma, breakability, price, and overall eating experience.
The standout brand was Ortega. These taco shells simply performed better than the others. Some other shell brands were too thick or too thin, but Ortega's shells were just crispy enough without falling apart. These taco shells also tasted better: fresh and just like lightly toasted corn. They warmed evenly in the oven, avoiding the brittle edges and chewy centers that hurt other brands.
Ortega's taco shells were also sturdy with a good shape. The shells weren't cracked, curved, or otherwise misshapen like some other hard tortillas we tested. They were also wider than others and stood up on their own, even though they weren't advertised as stand up shells. You can really stuff these taco shells to the brim, and they still hold up. Factoring in the low price of $2.49 per box, this was an easy winner when compared to the eight other taco shells we tested.
What made the others fall short
During testing, we saw some patterns with the other brands that made them fall short of the Ortega crunchy taco shells. Some lacked in flavor, while others left an oily aftertaste. Siete's avocado oil maíz corn taco shells nearly came in first, but the price ($4.99 per box) made our testers put them in second place. They were a close second to Ortega's yellow corn taco shells, though.
We also measured "load tolerance", which is a very scientific name for how much filling a taco shell can handle before it breaks. It's important for a shell to be able to handle hearty fillings, like ground beef, roasted vegetables, and creamy toppings, without falling apart. If it breaks up, you have a taco salad instead of a taco, and that's not what you signed up for. Ortega's shells held it together while some other brands snapped under the pressure, especially at the base, creating the dreaded taco blowout.
Not all taco shells need to be gourmet or homemade (or even pricey) to be good. But when you're relying on store-bought shells, small differences in flavor, shape, and texture can make a huge difference in how your whole meal turns out. Ortega earned the top spot because it came out on top in every way: taste, texture, size, and cost. Don't blame us if you suddenly find yourself planning your next taco Tuesday. Just make sure you pair these shells with the best store-bought salsa and taco seasoning packet (we tested those, too).