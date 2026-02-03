The Store-Bought Crunchy Taco Shells We Ranked Best Overall

Finding the best crunchy taco shell can be quite challenging. They all look pretty similar on the grocery store shelf, but only a few deliver the right combination of flavor and structure. Don't worry — we did the testing for you. In our recent Chowhound ranking of nine popular store-bought crunchy taco shell brands, we evaluated each taco shell. We took them from the box, warmed them in the oven, and judged based on taste, texture, aroma, breakability, price, and overall eating experience.

The standout brand was Ortega. These taco shells simply performed better than the others. Some other shell brands were too thick or too thin, but Ortega's shells were just crispy enough without falling apart. These taco shells also tasted better: fresh and just like lightly toasted corn. They warmed evenly in the oven, avoiding the brittle edges and chewy centers that hurt other brands.

Ortega's taco shells were also sturdy with a good shape. The shells weren't cracked, curved, or otherwise misshapen like some other hard tortillas we tested. They were also wider than others and stood up on their own, even though they weren't advertised as stand up shells. You can really stuff these taco shells to the brim, and they still hold up. Factoring in the low price of $2.49 per box, this was an easy winner when compared to the eight other taco shells we tested.