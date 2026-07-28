Coleslaw Is The Unexpected Base For A Perfectly Balanced Pasta Salad
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Whether you're putting together sides for a picnic, a cookout, or some other potluck scenario, you might be deciding between pasta salad and coleslaw as your contribution. And while there are both zippy pasta salad twists and tasty coleslaw upgrades that are plenty fun to experiment with, neither dish alone is guaranteed to be a showstopper. Which is why you should combine them.
Coleslaw is actually an excellent base for pasta salad. Try as you might, the pasta typically ends up on the softer side, turning into a big bowl of pale softness that, if you're not careful, can descend into mush. (Cooked noodles coated in generous spoonfuls of mayo-based dressing will only remain al dente for so long, after all.) Coleslaw, meanwhile, is all crunch, all the time. Its crisp, colorful cabbage and carrots act as a sturdy foundation and go a long way toward offsetting any softened noodles. Plus, it's a great way to add more dynamic texture and fresh vegetal flavors right from the get-go, and it pairs perfectly with other pasta salad ingredients like pickled peppers and olives.
So, can you literally just stir the two salads together? Technically, sure. However, blending the two dishes benefits from a bit of finesse and an intentional approach.
Mastering the art of coleslaw-enhanced pasta salad
The trick to combining coleslaw and pasta salad is to stay faithful to each dish's classic preparations while incorporating the best elements of both in one bowl. So, it helps if they're both instantly recognizable. That means sticking with a time-tested pasta shape like elbow macaroni, rotini, or fusilli. The same goes for your coleslaw: Keep it simple with similar amounts of cabbage (red, green, or a combo), shredded carrots, and maybe some thinly sliced onions. However, once the pasta is cooked and the veggies have been turned into edible confetti, you'll need to exercise some restraint.
Crucially, you want your coleslaw and pasta to be at the same temperature before mixing (ideally slightly chilled after a few minutes in the refrigerator). Cooling the noodles and vegetables will help the dressing adhere better, rather than splitting or thinning out around any unwanted warm spots. While the main ingredients chill, you can turn your attention to the dressing. Given that both salads are so versatile, either mayo- or vinegar-based varieties will work well, whether you're whipping up a quick red wine vinaigrette or using a store-bought option like Duke's Southern Style Coleslaw Dressing.
With the pasta and veggies cooled, you can toss everything together to coat. Then, taste and toss in any complementary extras. Chopped celery, scallions, or zesty pepperoncini are always nice, and raisins will at least be a conversation starter (though this clever mashup will probably do that all on its own).