Coleslaw Is The Unexpected Base For A Perfectly Balanced Pasta Salad

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Whether you're putting together sides for a picnic, a cookout, or some other potluck scenario, you might be deciding between pasta salad and coleslaw as your contribution. And while there are both zippy pasta salad twists and tasty coleslaw upgrades that are plenty fun to experiment with, neither dish alone is guaranteed to be a showstopper. Which is why you should combine them.

Coleslaw is actually an excellent base for pasta salad. Try as you might, the pasta typically ends up on the softer side, turning into a big bowl of pale softness that, if you're not careful, can descend into mush. (Cooked noodles coated in generous spoonfuls of mayo-based dressing will only remain al dente for so long, after all.) Coleslaw, meanwhile, is all crunch, all the time. Its crisp, colorful cabbage and carrots act as a sturdy foundation and go a long way toward offsetting any softened noodles. Plus, it's a great way to add more dynamic texture and fresh vegetal flavors right from the get-go, and it pairs perfectly with other pasta salad ingredients like pickled peppers and olives.

So, can you literally just stir the two salads together? Technically, sure. However, blending the two dishes benefits from a bit of finesse and an intentional approach.