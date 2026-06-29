For Macaroni Salad Packed With Flavor, Reach For A Powerhouse Seasoning

While it might at first seem like a fairly ordinary side dish, macaroni salad can be made in all kinds of fun, tasty ways. Something as simple as a few chopped pickles can give your ordinary macaroni salad extra zing. You can even swap the typical elbow pasta with almost any other kind without running afoul of the picnic commission. And a generous sprinkling of one staple pantry seasoning can make even an easy, three-ingredient macaroni salad really pop: Old Bay.

While Old Bay Seasoning's precise combination of spices is shrouded in secrecy, we do know that the standard variety's whopping 18 ingredients include your everyday red and black pepper, celery salt, and the paprika that likely gives it its signature rust colored hue. It is, true to its nautical name, most commonly associated with seafood. But it's really a kitchen-sink sort of blend (also believed to include ingredients like mustard powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg) with plenty of applications beyond your favorite crustaceans. Most otherwise unadorned macaroni salads also make a terrific canvas for this vivacious seasoning.