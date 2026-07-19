Peanut butter adds a welcome depth of flavor and crispy texture to cookies that is hard to resist. While these baked goods are typically made with ingredients you likely already have in the house, you can also cheat a peanut butter cookie recipe using just peanut butter and maple syrup, or fortify them by adding quick-cooking oatmeal. No matter how you bake them, though, embellishing them with that triple-threat topping of sea salt, peanut butter, and crushed roasted peanuts is bound to give them a boost. You'll also want to choose your ingredients wisely: Maldon Sea Salt Flakes are a bakery standard for their clean taste, delicate texture, and balanced salinity. And smooth peanut butter with stabilizers will yield the velvetiest drizzle that won't separate as easily as the natural stuff when melted.

If you want to make your cookies even bolder, consider incorporating a combination of dark and milk chocolate chips or chunks into the dough. While it relies on a classic sweet-meets-salty combination, peanuts will remain the dominant flavor thanks to the garnishes. To double down on the saltiness, meanwhile, you could add crushed pretzels on top of your peanut butter cookies. Or, to tap into another beloved pairing, try slathering a dollop of fruity jam on your just-baked peanut butter cookies before the peanut butter drizzle for PB&J sandwich vibes in the best way possible. However, once you zhuzh up your peanut butter cookies this way, don't be surprised if they disappear quickly from the serving plate.