Why Classic Peanut Butter Cookies Always Have Fork Marks

Answers to questions like, "Why is the sky blue?" tend to elicit a knee-jerk response like, "That's just the way it is" — the same one parents everywhere might be tempted to give a 4-year-old inquirer. The same might be true of a query about why peanut butter cookies have those signature crosshatch fork marks on top. A bigger question might actually be whether the fork marks serve a particular purpose or are just emblematic of this particular type of cookie.

Some of the first recipes for peanut butter cookies appeared in George Washington Carver's 1917 peanut-growing treatise, "How to Grow the Peanut: And 105 Ways of Preparing It for Human Consumption." But none of the three recipes he included as examples of preparing peanuts for human consumption contain instructions for doing anything but dropping the dough from a spoon and baking. The first instance of the crosshatch marks seems to have appeared sometime around 1932. Some sources have claimed it appeared in the July issue of Schenectady Gazette that year. But the gazette's editors have discovered it was actually a syndication and appeared in many papers around that time, though it does appear to be the first recipe that used crosshatches. But the criss-cross fork move likely first became national baking canon thanks to a 1933 recipe published in "Pillsbury's Balanced Recipes."

The reason behind the instruction is less clear. Some claim the fork marks directly relate to helping flatten the dough so the cookies bake properly, though many bakery-style peanut butter cookies come sans fork marks. Others suggest the signature marks are purely decorative.