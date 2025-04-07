How To Make Satisfying Peanut Butter-Oatmeal Cookies With Just 3 Ingredients

If you're a big fan of peanut butter cookies, you definitely aren't alone. At Chowhound, we're pretty loud supporters of a good ol' PB cookie ourselves, and we have a mean bakery-style peanut butter cookies recipe to prove it. But sometimes, you don't want to bust out a whole pantry full of wet and dry ingredients just to scratch that itch for a good peanut butter cookie. Thus, we present to you an easy three-ingredient peanut butter cookie recipe. All you need? Peanut butter, quick oats, and maple syrup.

We have a good overview of the best and worst brands of natural peanut butter to use as a guideline. For this recipe, we suggest sticking to a natural, unsweetened peanut butter. Don't worry about the sugar: that's where the maple syrup comes in. You're going to want about ½ cup of peanut butter, ¼ cup of maple syrup, and ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons of quick oats. Simply mix the ingredients together until you get a paste that you can roll into ball shapes and place on your tray, and bake 'em at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes. That's it: three ingredients, 10 minutes, and you're done! Prep time and cleanup is a cinch too, since you won't be dirtying tons of dishes.