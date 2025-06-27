What To Add To Peanut Butter To Make Intense 2-Ingredient Cookies

While there are some great bakery-style peanut butter cookie recipes, sometimes you need a quick cookie fix. Fortunately, peanut butter is a fantastic starting point for making easy and delicious homemade cookies. There are satisfying three-ingredient peanut butter-oatmeal cookies that can be whipped up for a substantial bite. But for a simpler snack, there's a two-ingredient version that comes together in less than 30 minutes from start to finish. Just some natural peanut butter and maple syrup mixed together form an intensely flavored dough that perfectly balances sweet and nutty flavors. The result is a delicate, crumbly cookie that's egg- and gluten-free, vegan, and can be stored for up to a week in an airtight container. These cookies are great on their own or even crumbled over a creamy dessert for some delicious texture.

While the sweetness can be adjusted, start with between one and two tablespoons of maple syrup per cup of peanut butter. Combine into a batter and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes or until the edges start to slightly darken. There are several good natural options in peanut butter brands that you can buy, so pick those over the ones with additives; the extra oils added to regular peanut butter hinder the cookies from coming together. Some natural butters tend to be runny, but stirring them helps thicken the batter. You can also refrigerate the mixture for a short time to firm it up before shaping into cookies. They may fall apart when warm, so let the cookies cool once they're baked. Because of how easy they are to make, there are a lot of ways to customize these two-ingredient peanut butter cookies.