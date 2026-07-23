Scrambled Eggs Taste Gourmet With A Dollop Of This Classic, Creamy Sauce

You're likely to find most of tzatziki's ingredients amid plenty of other plates of scrambled eggs, cucumber notwithstanding. You could, theoretically, whip up a cucumber-free tzatziki, but it would really be more of a flavored yogurt. As long as you remove the cucumber seeds, which can otherwise render a dish soggy, you should find that finely diced cucumbers provide a subtle freshness without making it seem like you're eating a scrambled egg salad.

A standard 5-or-so ounce cup of Greek yogurt makes enough tzatziki for a few batches of scrambled eggs. A decent fat content of 2% to 5% is ideal for the creamiest impact. A lot of the rest is to taste. About a quarter of a peeled, seeded, diced, and pressed cucumber is probably plenty, likewise a pinch of salt and pepper, enough chopped dill for color, a drizzle of EVOO, and a squeeze of lemon. The garlic varies the most. Some folks mince just a clove, while many at least double that amont as a baseline.

Once it's stirred together, it's ready to add to eggs. You can scramble like you normally would for your creamy best, adding about 1 tablespoon of tzatziki per egg at the very end of the cook time, stirring for that last minute or so as it all combines. You should have plenty left over to store in the refrigerator for a few days, which is just long enough to find more creative ways to use tzatziki before it runs out.