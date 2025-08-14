Before Adding Cucumbers To Salad You Must Consider This Important Step

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chop up some cucumber and you've got a fresh and colorful way to vitalize any salad. Sounds good, right? Here's the thing, though — you can't count on your cucumber to mingle with your other ingredients in a pleasant way. You don't want a bland salad, or a soggy one where a dry one should be. With this in mind, Chowhound spoke with Rosie Kellett about how she approaches this cucumber conundrum.

Kellett, author of the new cookbook "In for Dinner," suggests considering whether you should de-seed your cucumbers before adding them to your salad. Much like how Gordon Ramsay opts to de-seed cucumbers, Kellett is certainly not against the practice. But when asked directly if she thinks you should always do this, she gave a little more nuance. "[It] totally depends on the salad you're making and what you're going for," she states. "The seeds in cucumbers contain a lot of water and can make a salad slightly soggy, which is not always what you want. On the other hand, they can soak up a lot of flavor, so if you are making a wetter salad with a flavorful dressing, then I tend to leave them in." There are also other ways to add some extra crunch to your cucumbers, but as Kellett says, you may not want that in every salad you make — so make that call and prep your cucumbers accordingly.