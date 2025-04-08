Spruce Up Store-Bought Baked Beans With A Splash Of Beer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some canned ingredients are worth adding to the cart, and a can of baked beans is one of them. Those syrupy, sweet legumes are not only packed with flavor — they're easy to open, heat, and serve too. Professional chefs like Ina Garten say it best: Sometimes, store-bought is just fine. Still, it doesn't hurt to spruce these ingredients up for better flavor. When it comes to elevating a can of baked beans, consider adding a splash of beer into the mix. Not only is this the bubbly ingredient your chili is begging for, but it's also a great addition to canned beans.

Beer is an essential ingredient in plenty of slow-cooker stews and stocks, adding flavor and richness to the bowl. The thick, tangy nature of baked beans makes them a great pairing with beer, as the drink will enhance all of that rich savoriness. Still, you can't just grab any beer from the fridge to use in this dish. For example, IPAs can make a meal taste bitter due to its abundance of hops. Instead, some of the best beers to add to beans are maltier options like an amber ale. For a more balanced flavor, add in something like a crowd-pleasing lager or pilsner instead. For a non-alcoholic option, you can even upgrade your canned baked beans with a half-finished root beer. The choice is up to you.