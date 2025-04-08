Spruce Up Store-Bought Baked Beans With A Splash Of Beer
Some canned ingredients are worth adding to the cart, and a can of baked beans is one of them. Those syrupy, sweet legumes are not only packed with flavor — they're easy to open, heat, and serve too. Professional chefs like Ina Garten say it best: Sometimes, store-bought is just fine. Still, it doesn't hurt to spruce these ingredients up for better flavor. When it comes to elevating a can of baked beans, consider adding a splash of beer into the mix. Not only is this the bubbly ingredient your chili is begging for, but it's also a great addition to canned beans.
Beer is an essential ingredient in plenty of slow-cooker stews and stocks, adding flavor and richness to the bowl. The thick, tangy nature of baked beans makes them a great pairing with beer, as the drink will enhance all of that rich savoriness. Still, you can't just grab any beer from the fridge to use in this dish. For example, IPAs can make a meal taste bitter due to its abundance of hops. Instead, some of the best beers to add to beans are maltier options like an amber ale. For a more balanced flavor, add in something like a crowd-pleasing lager or pilsner instead. For a non-alcoholic option, you can even upgrade your canned baked beans with a half-finished root beer. The choice is up to you.
What brands of beans work best with beer?
To fully incorporate beer with a can of baked beans, start by heating the beans according to the instructions on the can. Simmering on the stovetop is likely the cooking method of choice. Add your beans and beer into your pot and stir. While the exact amount of beer you need to add will vary depending on how many cans of beans you're cooking, start with a splash to taste. Simmer this mixture until the beans thicken, and serve.
This tip works best with a brand of beans that's thick and filled with flavorful ingredients such as brown sugar, bacon, tomato sauce, and garlic. Think Bush's or B&M. Beer will enhance the complexity of the sauces in these cans, adding even more depth of flavor. Beer won't mix well with a brand of beans with a lighter ingredient list, such as 365's organic baked beans, as all the malt and hops will overpower the dish. It also won't mesh well with a thin batch of beans, such as Safeway's Signature Select brand. Not sure which brand to pick? Check out our list of the six canned baked bean brands to buy (and six to avoid) and go from there. You'll be enjoying this fresh take on a classic dish in no time.