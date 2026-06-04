For BBQ-Worthy Canned Baked Beans, Use One German Addition

Are you looking for a fun, easy, and flavorful way to doctor up canned baked beans for an upcoming potluck? Even better, if you have a general fondness for German cuisine and its complex combination of tangy, saucy, and robust qualities, doctor up your next round of canned beans with one renowned German-based condiment: mustard.

The bold, bright flavor of mustard balances canned baked beans' classically sweet sauce, which often contains ingredients such as brown sugar, tomatoes, and cured bacon. Not to mention, mustard is strongly associated with German fare since it adds a rich depth of flavor to many signature dishes, such as bratwurst, potato salad, and wienerschnitzel, without the need for too many extraneous spices and subsequent ingredients.

Since there's a lot to know about mustard, take your time choosing the variety that best suits your tastebuds. For instance, because canned baked beans are usually sweet, use tangy Dijon or spicy brown for a more balanced flavor. You can also use yellow mustard, or opt for a special German brand, such as Löwensenf, which makes a variety with extra brown mustard seeds and a spicy, sharp kick. Luckily, the process of making your own German-inspired baked beans is simple. Before heating your beans, mix in a small amount of prepared mustard and stir until fully immersed.