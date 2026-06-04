For BBQ-Worthy Canned Baked Beans, Use One German Addition
Are you looking for a fun, easy, and flavorful way to doctor up canned baked beans for an upcoming potluck? Even better, if you have a general fondness for German cuisine and its complex combination of tangy, saucy, and robust qualities, doctor up your next round of canned beans with one renowned German-based condiment: mustard.
The bold, bright flavor of mustard balances canned baked beans' classically sweet sauce, which often contains ingredients such as brown sugar, tomatoes, and cured bacon. Not to mention, mustard is strongly associated with German fare since it adds a rich depth of flavor to many signature dishes, such as bratwurst, potato salad, and wienerschnitzel, without the need for too many extraneous spices and subsequent ingredients.
Since there's a lot to know about mustard, take your time choosing the variety that best suits your tastebuds. For instance, because canned baked beans are usually sweet, use tangy Dijon or spicy brown for a more balanced flavor. You can also use yellow mustard, or opt for a special German brand, such as Löwensenf, which makes a variety with extra brown mustard seeds and a spicy, sharp kick. Luckily, the process of making your own German-inspired baked beans is simple. Before heating your beans, mix in a small amount of prepared mustard and stir until fully immersed.
More ways to prepare and serve German-inspired baked beans
Next to adding mustard to canned baked beans, there are other German additions for this shelf-stable food. For starters, use a variety of powerhouse ingredients that pair exceptionally well with canned baked beans. Add your own onions and bacon, for example, or take your pick from other mouthwatering pork dishes from Germany, such as sliced bratwurst or cubed pork tenderloin.
If you like the taste of mustard and want to give baked beans a tangier flavor, you can also add some sauerkraut to the mix. Sauerkraut is fermented cabbage, and it can add another layer of complexity to canned baked beans. As a matter of fact, to make a more German-focused side dish fit for a crowd, combine your canned beans with an assortment of your favorite German-inspired extras, such as sausage, sauerkraut, mustard (prepared or powdered), and applesauce.
Luckily, the absolute best way to prepare baked beans is also the easiest. Especially if you're making this dish for a crowd, all you need to do is cook your mustard-infused beans in a slow cooker on the low setting for approximately four hours. With this method, your canned beans' sweet prepared sauce has ample time to meld and combine with your mustard-of-choice, and any extras add-ins. If you don't have a slow cooker, you can also bake this doctored recipe in an oven for 20 to 30 minutes.