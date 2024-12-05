Give Your Stove A Rest And Make Caramelized Onions In Your Slow Cooker
Caramelized onions are practically like candy, and they're an easy way to add extra flavor and depth to everything from pasta to sandwiches. However, even if you're using the best pan for caramelizing onions, making a large batch can be difficult, because onions reduce in size when caramelized. For example, three whole onions will shrink to about a ½ cup, and that's not nearly enough for more than one person! (Or one onion lover.)
This is where caramelizing onions in a slow cooker can come in handy, because the appliance allows you to make a lot all at once, depending on its size. The biggest downside is that they will take about 10 hours to cook, meaning this project is something you have to plan ahead for. However, unlike caramelizing onions in a pan, where you have to stir and watch them closely, in a slow cooker, you can just toss the onions in and let them go. No muss, no fuss.
To caramelize onions in a slow cooker, such as the 8-quart programmable Crock-Pot, all you need is onions and butter, about a tablespoon for every two onions you use. Once the onions are cut into slices, toss them in the pot and cover them with melted butter. Leave them to cook for roughly 10 hours on low. Feel free to stir them every so often to check their progress. If there is too much liquid for your liking after 10 hours, cook them a few hours longer with the lid ajar to allow for evaporation. (This will also make the onions softer and more jammy.) Alternatively, you can save the juice and use it for stock.
How to use and store your slow cooker caramelized onions
Once you have a slow cooker filled with perfectly caramelized onions, there is no shortage of great ways to use them. Some simple ways include draping them over a tender steak cooked with chef José Andrés' low-heat technique or piling them on a juicy patty melt with lots of melty Swiss cheese. They also make a sweet and savory topping for burgers, brats, hot dogs, or grilled chicken. Of course, you can even turn them into an onion dip perfect for parties, game day, or snacking. Any leftovers you have can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week in an airtight container. But you can also freeze them to be used later, which is definitely recommended because then you'll have caramelized onions whenever you need them!
There are several ways to freeze caramelized onions. One method is to store small portions in freezer bags, flattening them as you go to push out as much air as possible. We advise against storing all your caramelized onions in one bag because if you don't plan to use them all at once, portioning them once they're frozen will be impossible. Alternatively, you can freeze caramelized onions in an ice cube tray and, once frozen, transfer them to an airtight container or freezer bag. We like this method because it's the easiest way to always have precise portions of onions ready to use. When caramelized onions are frozen, they'll last for at least a few months in your freezer.