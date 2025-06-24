The Meaty Canned Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Baked Beans

Baked beans are a trustworthy side dish, deliciously giving any meal a protein and fiber boost. The easy preparation and low-effort assembly adds to the appeal. On top of that, they can last up to four days in the fridge, making them an effortless and exciting meal prepping ingredient. They're also quite versatile, letting you infuse more flavors without resulting in catastrophe.

If a savory spin is just your style, introduce Spam to your dish for something bolder and more intense. Beyond beans drenched in tomato sauce and diced Spam, you also need a spoonful of butter (no need to be conservative) and a hefty amount of diced onions. For a bit of heat, chili powder or chili sauce do the trick. Crowd all the ingredients in and mix them together to get them ready for the oven (but pre-melt the butter to help it spread evenly). To fully soak up the flavors, leave it in the oven for at least 30 minutes. Now you have a versatile dish with tangy notes and a whole lot of salty punches that you can enjoy on its own — or elevate even further. For a Korean-inspired finish, stir-fry it with rice and kimchi for the best fried rice you've ever eaten.