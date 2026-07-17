Take Your Nashville Hot Chicken To The Next Level With These 9 Chef Tips

Hattie B's or Prince's? It's a question that has plagued Nashvillians for over a decade, though the origin of the object of their shared affection — the Nashville hot chicken sandwich — dates back nearly a century. What was once a regional food only available in the city has quickly spread to all corners of the United States and even prompted fast food chains to sell their versions to hungry customers. And it's easy to see why; who wouldn't love a juicy piece of fried chicken that's been smothered in a piquant oil and sandwiched in a delectably soft bun with toppings?

The good news is that you won't need to travel to Music City or a Dave's Hot Chicken franchise to get your hands on a tantalizingly juicy, spicy Nashville hot chicken sandwich; you can make it yourself. Of course, we had to get some expert insight into preparing, assembling, and personalizing this iconic American sandwich, which is why we turned to Alfredo Perez, executive chef and director of food and beverage for the Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown. He shared some of his hottest tips (get it?), so let's get that frying oil fired up (okay, one more) and ready for homemade Nashville hot chicken sandwiches.