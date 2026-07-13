8 Classic Cowboy Dishes That Have Been Forever Etched Into History

Vaquero cooking, otherwise known as Mexican cowboy cuisine, developed along the US-Mexico border in the late 19th century. Life was hard out on the range, and supplies were limited to what would fit inside a small chuck wagon. The cocinero, sometimes called the coosie or cookie, had only the basics to work with, and the grub had to be both filling and tasty.

Typical vaquero meals featured grilled meats, pinto beans, peppers, and whatever accompaniments the cookie could find on the range. Everything, of course, had to be cooked over burning hardwood, usually in cast iron skillets, Dutch ovens, or grill grates. Some items were cooked directly over the open fire or wrapped and buried in burning coals. The two distinct flavors of vaquero cooking were mesquite and chile piquin. The heavy smoke from the mesquite wood and the small, hot peppers that grew abundantly in the Southwest provided the smoky, spicy essence that still defines the Tex-Mex food of today.

Many of the chuck wagon favorites from more than 100 years ago are still popular today. From ribs to huevos rancheros, from chili to fajitas, modern Tex-Mex menus are filled with rib-sticking range food loved by the real-life cowboys of long ago.