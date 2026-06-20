For The Best Grilled Ribs, Cook Them At This Temperature

With a little practice, ribs on the grill can become one of your go-to summer dinners. It's worth familiarizing yourself with expert techniques for making succulent barbecue ribs. Primarily, you have to understand how long to cook them to reach an optimal internal temperature to maximize tenderness. Whether smoking or grilling, ribs need to be cooked low and slow — for the best results, don't exceed 275 degrees Fahrenheit.

"I recommend smoking ribs anywhere from 225 to 275 degrees [Fahrenheit]," Christie Vanover, champion pitmaster, certified barbecue judge, and founder of Girls Can Grill, tells Chowhound. "I tend to smoke mine at 275 degrees. It speeds the process a bit and creates a nice bark." That said, the lower end of that range is ideal if you don't want to cover your ribs while they cook. According to Vanover, smoking the meat slowly keeps it perfectly juicy, though she advises wrapping it to retain moisture if you choose to cook them around 275 degrees. There's a difference between spare ribs and baby back ribs, as well as between beef and pork ribs, which may change the way you cook them. The optimal temperature range, however, can be applied to all types of ribs whether smoked or grilled.