16 Canned Ingredients That Work Well In Pasta Salad

Whether you are looking to restock your pantry with versatile canned goods or want to clear out that part of your dried goods storage, pasta salad is just the thing to help you make the most of the task. After all, the humble dish is a catch-all for all kinds of tasty ingredients. Of course, you need noodles and some type of dressing, but after that, pretty much anything goes. Luckily, the extra ingredients don't have to be complicated either. In fact, many of your favorite canned goods make wonderful add-ins in terms of texture and flavor. They sure are easy to incorporate, too. After all, you just have to open a tin, drain it, and call it good.

Despite convenience, not all canned goods fit the bill when whipping up a tasty pasta salad, but many do. With this in mind, we rounded up a list of some of the best options so you can not only start making the most of your pantry staples, but also create a mean pasta salad. Keep reading to learn all about them, and while there are several mistakes people make with pasta salad, not knowing which canned goods make excellent additions certainly won't be one you fall prey to again.