16 Canned Ingredients That Work Well In Pasta Salad
Whether you are looking to restock your pantry with versatile canned goods or want to clear out that part of your dried goods storage, pasta salad is just the thing to help you make the most of the task. After all, the humble dish is a catch-all for all kinds of tasty ingredients. Of course, you need noodles and some type of dressing, but after that, pretty much anything goes. Luckily, the extra ingredients don't have to be complicated either. In fact, many of your favorite canned goods make wonderful add-ins in terms of texture and flavor. They sure are easy to incorporate, too. After all, you just have to open a tin, drain it, and call it good.
Despite convenience, not all canned goods fit the bill when whipping up a tasty pasta salad, but many do. With this in mind, we rounded up a list of some of the best options so you can not only start making the most of your pantry staples, but also create a mean pasta salad. Keep reading to learn all about them, and while there are several mistakes people make with pasta salad, not knowing which canned goods make excellent additions certainly won't be one you fall prey to again.
1. Tomatoes
First up on our list of canned ingredients that work well in pasta salad is tomatoes. A frequent flyer in many renditions of the dish — especially ones that opt for an Italian twist — they add a bright, slightly acidic flavor backed up with a touch of sweetness — three things that, when balanced, lead to a delicious flavor profile. Lucky for us, there are plenty of canned tomato options that make incorporating all of the yumminess a breeze as well.
Unlike fresh tomato slices or cherry tomatoes, canned tomatoes are pre-cooked and, if you want, pre-diced or crushed. As a result, stirring them into a pasta salad recipe couldn't be simpler. Plus, their already-broken-down structure ensures the flavor spreads throughout your pasta salad. Instead of getting pops of fresh tomato flavor, you get to enjoy their taste in every bite. Plus, since they are cooked, the flavor is deeper.
2. Mushrooms
Earthy and bursting with umami goodness, canned mushrooms are here for the win when it comes to making pasta salad. When fresh, they require quite a bit of prep-work, like gently cleaning, dicing, and possibly cooking them. Not canned ones, though. They take all of that off the table because they come ready to consume straight from the tin. In addition, they eliminate the need to worry about using them before they spoil, something that happens quickly with fresh ones.
Thanks to the deep flavor that comes with canned mushrooms, you get a lot of bang for your buck when you add them to pasta salad. They also deliver a chewy, some would say meaty, mouthfeel that adds an appealing textural variation to the dish. Paired with noodles, you get lots of bite and a lingering flavor that'll keep you coming back for more. Mushrooms also make a perfect stand-in for more classic meat proteins as well, so they are a great choice when creating a plant-based pasta salad recipe.
3. Peas
Canned peas are a shoo-in for pasta salad recipes of all kinds. For starters, they add a nice burst of color that is sure to draw people in. They also contribute a subtle flavor that pairs well with a world of other pasta salad ingredients, including meats, nuts, and just about any type of veggie you can think of. Yup, that's right. Whether you are making a classic mayo-based American macaroni salad, one with Asian flavors, or anything in between, canned peas seamlessly fit into the equation.
Considering it can be challenging to find fresh peas on grocery shelves — they have them at Trader Joe's, but they are far from common at other stores — canned peas make a fantastic choice. Easy to use, soft, and still boasting lots of flavor, they help maintain a smoother texture that complements noodles in expert fashion while simultaneously adding mouth-watering appeal. Seriously, don't sleep on canned peas the next time you make a batch of pasta salad.
4. Corn
Canned corn is another crowd-pleaser regarding dishes of all kinds, and this includes pasta salad. The kernels have a subtle crunch and a pleasing sweetness that keeps people coming back for more. Add them to pasta salad, and it only gets better. It doesn't matter what kind of regional flavors you are focusing on, either. Corn has what it takes to enhance Southwest, Mexican, Asian, and American takes on the dish. Umm, sign us up.
In addition to texture, taste, and versatility, canned corn also adds a nice burst of yellow color to pasta salad. If you don't already know, more color is always better. You want your pasta salad (or any dish for that matter) to visually draw you in before you even get a taste. Of course, the flavor is what is most important, but you should also be invited in based on appearance alone. Corn will help you do exactly that, and when you use a canned product, it'll only take a couple of moments to achieve the desired results. Score.
5. Chickpeas
Whether you call them chickpeas or garbanzo beans, they are one canned ingredient that truly shines in pasta salads of all kinds. Packed full of protein, texturally delightful, and tasty to boot, they have the power to transform boring pasta salads. They are particularly complementary to Mediterranean-style recipes that feature things like artichoke hearts, fresh herbs, lemon, and olives. Still, the sky is pretty much the limit with these yummy, chewy protein powerhouses. When speed and convenience are key, there's no doubt canned garbanzo beans are the way to go, too. After all, none of us is immune to forgetting to soak beans the night before. With canned chickpeas, you can kiss that complication goodbye.
When it comes to beans, the fun doesn't stop with garbanzos, either. In fact, beans of all kinds make a wonderful pasta salad enhancement. Some of our favorites include black beans for Hispanic and Southwest-inspired recipes and white beans, like great Northern, Cannellini, and Navy, for Italian renditions.
6. Beets
Beets are somewhat of an acquired taste, but for those who have developed a preference for them, they are a culinary delight. Not only do they impart a ton of earthy flavor to whatever dish they go into, but they also boast an eye-catching reddish color sure to catch anyone's eye. No surprises here, but canned beets also ensure that adding them to dishes like pasta salad is incredibly convenient. I mean, let's face it, roasting a root vegetable like a beet until it is fork-tender takes a lot of time. Canned options don't require any extra effort. Enough said.
In addition to adding slices of canned beets to your pasta salad, you can also incorporate a small amount of the beet juice from the can. When you do, the earthy flavor profile gets turned up to the max. The noodles also take on some of the beets' bright color, so there won't be anything boring about the presentation. Who knows? You might even be able to make kids fans of the pink pasta.
7. Green beans
Canned green beans also make a wonderful addition to pasta salads. Whether mayo-, cream-, or oil-and-vinegar-based, they soak up flavors while also adding a bit of green goodness of their own. Sounds like a win-win to us. You'll be saying the same thing when you crack open a tin and don't have to worry about washing and trimming them, either. One thing to note here, though, is that standard-cut canned green beans work best in pasta salad. We know the French-style ones are fun, but they don't hold up as well when you combine all your ingredients. To avoid a mushy mess, stick to the classic cut.
Canned green beans lack the crunchy snap that the vegetable has when fresh. However, in pasta salad, this can be a good thing. Sure, textural variation is key to making a cohesive dish, but going too far in any one direction can easily lead to imbalance. Therefore, canned green beans constitute a great middle ground. They add a new mouthfeel, which is desirable, but they won't overpower the noodles' soft bite. Since pasta should be the star of the show — it's in the name, after all — canned green beans are the perfect compromise.
8. Carrots
Many people reach for shredded carrots when making pasta salad because they are thin enough to mix nicely, and they don't have as much crunch as slices or sticks of the vegetable. Still, we are firm believers that canned carrots work just as well. Yes, they are a bit softer, but they offer a nice crispness to the finished product without completely hijacking the texture of the noodles.
Canned carrots also come with a delicious dose of sweetness and nutrition. We don't have to sell you on more vitamins and nutrients; that's always a plus. As for the sweetness, though, it has the power to tone down overly acidic dressings in a delightful way. Canned carrots also balance out spicy ingredients like they were made for it. So, if you like it hot, but so much that it'll turn some people away, they could be just what you need to make everyone who gets a taste happy.
9. Olives
Canned olives are tasty enough to eat all by themselves, but they also make an outstanding addition to pasta salads. Green, black, sliced, whole, whatever, they all add a ton of salty goodness paired with a smooth yet chewy texture that any noodle will take to like a champ. Plus, paired with a vinaigrette dressing, olives only get tastier. The vinegar and oil complement them like it's their job.
Similar to other pasta salad additions, canned olives also speckle pasta salads with a pleasing amount of color. Green is an easy shade to come by when creating pasta salad, but black, not so much, so olives offer something many other add-ins can't in this realm. For the most part, canned olives are also pitted, so you don't have to concern yourself with biting into a hard center and then somehow finding a way to spit out the seed while still maintaining any kind of etiquette. Cotillion instructors rejoice!
10. Artichoke hearts
Canned artichoke hearts are by far one of our favorite additions to pasta salad. Soft and chewy at the same time, they make a wonderful pairing for any kind of noodle. They also add a subtle yet noticeable flavor that won't be overlooked. Think of them like your path to a nutty, earthy, and buttery flavor profile all in one fell swoop. Yes, please.
Opting for canned artichoke hearts over fresh ones — which you have to cook, we might add — is a far superior choice when creating pasta salad. Obviously, they eliminate a heap of prep work. In addition, you get quite a few in every tin; about five to 10, in fact. Just imagine having to prep and cook that many massive artichokes. No, thanks. We will go canned all day, and you should too. Plus, canned artichoke hearts come in two varieties: Either soaked in water or marinated in a flavorful sauce. Many of the pre-marinated picks are in dressings that closely resemble the recipes used to bring a bowl of pasta salad together. As a result, you'll be well on your way to achieving a tasty sauce without having to whip one up entirely from scratch.
11. Tuna
Meats of all kinds make superb pasta salad enhancements, and while many of us don't typically reach for a canned version of them, there are a few that are more than up for the job. For example, canned tuna is perfect for punching up pasta salad, both flavor- and nutrition-wise. It may be a type of fish, but it doesn't have the same fishy flavor found in many species. Instead, it is lighter, milder, and has a clean umami flavor, all things that ensure it won't take over a simple pasta salad recipe.
Circling back to nutrition, canned tuna delivers in that category as well. According to Healthline, it provides a high amount of protein, essential vitamins and minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids. It is also low in fat and calories, especially if you opt for a can of tuna packed in water rather than oil. Although choosing one soaked in oil will help get your dressing started. Either way, though, canned tuna is just what any protein-lover's pasta salad has been craving.
12. Salmon
Salmon is another canned fish that almost seems made for pasta salad. Similar to tuna but in a world of its own (figuratively, we know they both come from the ocean), salmon infuses pasta salads of all kinds with a bunch of nutrition, flavor, and texture. Buttery, rich, and meaty, it adds tons of bite and a flavor you don't get with something as simple as a canned veggie. It also complements a world of seasonings. Still, our favorite things to match a salmon pasta salad with are fresh dill, lemon, capers, and garlic. Delish.
Nutritionally, canned salmon also comes with a heap of benefits, so adding it to your pasta salad recipes is a win on all fronts. According to Healthline, salmon provides essential vitamins and nutrients, such as protein, B vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and more that promote heart, brain, and bone health. In fact, salmon is often considered a superfood, so you really have nothing to lose and everything to gain by adding it to your next pasta salad.
13. Potatoes
Ah, potatoes. They are one of the best starchy foods around, next to noodles, of course. And while many of us don't commonly pair the two, they create a winning duo in the world of pasta salads. Canned potatoes, in particular, are well-suited for the job because they are always cooked just right for the dish. Fork-tender yet still able to withstand vigorous mixing (essential to bringing pasta salad together), they eliminate the guesswork involved in preparing pasta salad. They are also ready to use straight from the tin, making them a wonderful shortcut.
In addition, canned potatoes soak up lots of dressing and seasoning, so the flavors in your pasta salad will shine through in every bite. Pro tip: Use a bit more sauce to account for the sponge-like qualities of the potatoes for the best results. As if that wasn't enough, the humble spud also helps to bulk up a lackluster pasta salad. So, if you are looking at your bowl and feel like it needs some more weight, canned potatoes are prime for the job.
14. Spicy peppers
If you love a pasta salad with a bit of kick, canned spicy peppers are a no-brainer. Not only do they get you some of the heat you crave, but they also offer assistance in the dressing department. Similar to pickle juice, the brine found in a can of something like jalapeños is liquid gold when it comes to creating a vinegar-based dressing for pasta salad. However, going all in like this isn't for the faint of heart, so we recommend using it sparingly, tasting, and then reevaluating until you get it just right. Essentially, a little goes a long way. Consider yourself warned.
The spicy peppers themselves are what most truly come for, though, and fortunately, pasta salad takes well to several different canned varieties. As noted, jalapeños are a great pick. They bring a Mexican macaroni salad and many other recipes together in a delicious way. Pepperoncinis and some hatch chiles (they come in several heat levels) also make good choices if you want milder heat.
15. Chicken
Next up on our list of canned ingredients that you should be using in pasta salad is chicken. First of all, chicken is no stranger to countless versions of the dish, so it more than makes sense as an ingredient. Secondly, canned chicken is having a moment in the sun right now. There are quite a few quality options on store shelves, like Tyson and Nature's Promise, that won't let you down in terms of flavor or texture.
Never mind the fact that chicken is already one of the best proteins for pasta salad; going for a canned version is also just what's needed when convenience and longevity are key. You can keep a tin in your pantry for the foreseeable future, and it'll be good to go when you are. When that time comes, it'll only take a few seconds for it to be ready to scoop right into your mix as well.
16. Lentils
Lentils are not quite a bean (they are a seed), but they are definitely used in many of the same ways, and you know what? Canned lentils deserve a little attention in the world of pasta salads as well. Brown and green lentils, in particular, offer a deliciously peppery flavor that easily takes pasta salads to the next level. They complement just about any type of dressing, whether creamy or vinegary. Or, for a milder, slightly sweet flavor, yellow and red lentils have your back.
Regardless of the color of canned lentils you reach for, they all offer a smooth yet noticeable bite that enhances the texture of any pasta salad. Even so, if you want a firmer consistency, maybe to match more al dente noodles, green and brown lentils are the way to go — the yellow and red ones tend to break down and lose their shape much more easily.