Punch Up Your Pasta Salad With This Seafood Pantry Staple

A big bowl of pasta salad is an easy, filling crowd-pleaser. Plus, since pasta is so mild in flavor, you can turn this dish into anything you want with the extra ingredients. Add a creamy dressing, or toss it in a vinaigrette; load it up with veggies, or pick your favorite protein. But if you're looking for an affordable way to give your pasta salad a boost in both flavor and nutrients, then you should try adding canned tuna into the mix.

Canned tuna is high in protein, plus omega-3s and important minerals like selenium and phosphorus. It's also salty, meaning it brings great flavor to anything it's added to, such as a green salad or pasta salad. A creamy base for the dressing imitates tuna salad, so the addition of tuna in this dish feels right at home. You can include more texture with ingredients that pair well with tuna, such as chopped celery, sliced red onion, or even chopped jalapeños.