Mistakes Everyone Makes With Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is a mainstay of barbecues, potlucks, and summer picnics. Made correctly, pasta salad recipes are tangy, durable, and suitable for batch cooking, so you can serve a crowd with them or put them in the fridge to eat for days. Even the most delicate pasta salad ingredients should last a few hours at the very least, meaning you can safely prepare your salad ahead of time.

Plus, there are many ways to prepare pasta salad. You can make an Italian pasta salad filled with mozzarella and deli meats, or a Greek pasta salad dotted with Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Many pasta salad recipes also work well with winter veggies like kale and broccoli, as well as summer veggies like tomatoes and cucumbers. The variations truly have no end.

Unfortunately, there's also no end to the mistakes you can make with pasta salad, either. From choosing the wrong noodle type to cooking it incorrectly to mishandling your ingredients, home chefs all too often face the disappointment of weird, mushy, or just plain boring pasta salads. If you're ready to avoid these fates, this guide is here to help.

