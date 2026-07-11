11 Restaurant Methods For Making Your Food Look More Expensive

It's fair to say that most of us wish that we could eat at high-end restaurants more often. It may not even be the flavors or the textures that keep people coming through their doors, either; it's the plating, refinement, and attention to detail that causes diners to shell out and dig in.

If you have the skill to prepare fine dining-inspired fare at home, and have access to great stores with high-quality meat and produce, you are well on your way to an upgraded dinner at home that costs you much less than dining at a high-end restaurant. However, if you're not confident in your plating and can't make your meal look expensive, well, you may be wishing you just settled for takeout. To help you out, we decided to get some tips on how to elevate simple home-cooked fare into dishes that look like they just came out of the kitchen of a Michelin-starred restaurant. And who better to ask than Jennifer Maune, "MasterChef" finalist and restaurateur behind the upcoming Restaurant Fleur in Arkansas; Reed Palmer, chef de cuisine at Folia Bar & Kitchen; and Charlie Palmer, Michelin-starred chef and co-founder of Appellation Healdsburg. Their tips are perfect for when you have an upcoming dinner party and need to impress some VIPs or are just looking for ways to make your weeknight favorites look a bit more interesting.