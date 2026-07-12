8 Fast Food Chains Serving The Highest Quality Ice Cream

When it comes to the ice cream served at fast food chain restaurants, not all are created equal — in fact, many of them do not even meet the technical standards of ice cream. For something to be considered "real" ice cream, it must meet a few different benchmarks.

The the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires that a scoop of real ice cream to contain no less than 10% milkfat (which measures the proportion of fat by weight in milk). Additionally, the agency requires that real ice cream contain no more than 100% overrun (which measures proportion of air by weight in a product). Both standards help to ensure consistency and quality in ice cream, ensuring that products officially labeled as "real ice cream" in the U.S. always contains a creamy, rich texture.

A significant amount of fast food chains — including Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, and, in a surprising twist, Dairy Queen — actually sell products defined as "frozen dairy dessert" not "real ice cream." Although they might be sweet, creamy, and an apt complement to a side of fries, they fall short of the real thing.

So, which chains serve ice cream that actually fits the bill? The list of quick service restaurants offering high-quality ice cream is small, but mighty. Keep reading to discover our guide to the best ice creams sold at fast food chains.